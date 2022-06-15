County seeks more comp plan survey responses

WAHOO – In February, Saunders County launched a survey to gather information from residents for the county’s 2022 comprehensive plan. As of mid-May, that survey had generated just 72 submissions.

Within the past two weeks, however, that number has shot up, thanks to a mailing effort that sent out thousands of postcards with information about the comprehensive plan survey.

Keith Marvin of David City-based Marvin Planning Consultants, the firm in charge of gathering data for the comprehensive plan, said 372 surveys had been submitted as of Monday. But before the survey’s run is set to end in early July, Marvin hopes to receive 2,000 submissions – roughly 10% of the county’s population.

With two weeks left to amass the survey responses, Marvin is planning three open house meetings to let residents voice their thoughts on how the county should respond to growth as urban areas pressure the county from the north (Fremont), south (Lincoln) and east (Omaha).

“Omaha and Lincoln are going to meet basically in Wahoo, or Ashland or both,” Marvin said. “And it’s a matter of how the county wants to address that growth pressure and the residential and commercial density that’s going to follow all that.”

The open houses will be held next week, on June 20 at Prague National Hall, on June 21 at the Yutan Veterans Country Club and on June 22 at the University of Nebraska Extension Center near Ithaca. Each meeting will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will not be a formal presentation, Marvin said. Surveys will be available at the open houses as well.

“We come into this knowing full well that it’s going to be a busy period,” Marvin said. “We want people to come in and come out.”

Marvin said the comprehensive plan will lay out where and how population density should be distributed. The main hurdle for Saunders County, he said, is the balance between agricultural land and developable land.

“You’re going to have interest between the ag community butting heads a little bit who say ‘We’ve got to protect our farm ground,’ but we’re going to have developers who say, ‘We need to have houses and subdivisions,’” Marvin said.

The county’s current comprehensive plan, which has been in use since 2004, includes zoning measures and guidance to label much of the land along highways and major thoroughfares as transitional agricultural land, which allows for housing and commercial development.

Marvin said another primary focus of the 2004 plan was on preserving the county’s Todd Valley region and the aquifer that lies beneath it.

The comprehensive plan survey, which can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/saunderscounty, asks questions dealing with economic development, housing, quality of life, visual appeal, energy and resource conservation, recreation and entertainment, funding and taxes.

Once the data is collected from residents, Marvin will then present it to the Saunders County Board of Supervisors and the Saunders County Planning Commission. The information will then be used to write the county’s new comprehensive plan.

Paper copies of the survey are also available in the Saunders County Planning and Zoning office at the Saunders County Courthouse.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.