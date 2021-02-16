County officials to meet with Mead about AltEn

On Jan. 19, the county board announced that they would be scheduling a meeting with Mead officials to publicly discuss the situation. Since then, a few things have happened.

An emergency order to cease operations was filed by the NDEE on Feb. 4. The plant closed on Feb. 8. Shortly after this a frozen pipe burst in the early hours of Feb. 12. The pipe burst caused cattle manure and other materials to spill out of one of two digester tanks which hold about 4 million gallons each.

Saunders County Emergency Manager Terry Miller reported on the situation to the county board during its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 16. Miller said some of the waste that was released was mostly manure, despite there being no official release on the waste’s contents from NDEE.

“It’s just a stroke of bad luck for them with everything else going on,” Miller said.

In light of Miller’s report, District 2 Supervisor Doris Karloff made a motion to add an emergency item to the agenda about the recent AltEn events, the March 1 meeting in Mead and what will be on the agenda that night.