County board signs emergency declaration for ethanol plant issues

District 23 Sen. Bruce Bostelman, who has introduced a legislative bill that would prohibit the use of treated seed corn to make ethanol, was also invited to this special meeting.

On Feb. 17, Bostelman’s LB507 was advanced from the Natural Resources Committee. Since the bill has an emergency clause, the law would go into effect immediately after it receives 30 votes from lawmakers and Gov. Pete Ricketts’ signature.

While Bostelman indicated he would attend the March 1 meeting, the nationally-recognized experts also planning to attend told county officials they feel uncomfortable presenting without NDEE in attendance, Dobesh said. Because of this, Dobesh made a recommendation to the county board that they suspend the meeting until NDEE agrees to meet publicly about the topic.

“NDEE has really dropped the ball,” District 1 Supervisor Dave Lutton said. “It has been way too long that they have been investigating and not doing anything. They have set timelines, they have set everything and done nothing and now they won’t come and speak to the public.”