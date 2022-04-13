County board approves raise for employees outside of law enforcement

WAHOO – After hearing from county employees for several months, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors approved at their April 5 meeting a $2 raise for all non-law-enforcement employees.

The decision comes after the board approved a similar raise in October for the county’s law enforcement employees. The board had approved a $2 per hour raise plus shift differential of $0.75 for second and third shifts for contractual employees in law enforcement and corrections. The increase was effective Nov. 1.

On Nov. 9, the supervisors amended the motion to include all employees of the sheriff’s office, court security, office staff, corrections, dispatchers, deputies and all non-bargaining employees with the exception of the sheriff.

Many other county officials responded in following weeks, expressing their frustration at their hourly employees being excluded from receiving raises.

Saunders County Treasurer Amber Scanlon told the board at the time that a unilateral wage increase for only one department decreases morale for the employees in other departments.

The board resolved to begin a comprehensive wage study for all county employees. The study is yet to be completed, and Board Member Craig Breunig said the study is still planned to be carried out. But he said the board decided it was time to resolve the situation for all non-law-enforcement employees.

District 6 Representative Tom Hrdlicka made the motion to approve a $2 wage increase for all county employees, excluding county officials, law enforcement and county sheriff’s office employees.

“I’m all in favor of giving those employees that $2 per hour raise,” Hrdlicka said.

The motion passed unanimously.

Breunig said the raise will bring almost all of the county’s employees up to at least a $15 per hour wage, which he said is important in keeping Saunders County competitive in hiring against neighboring counties and government offices within driving distance.

“You can go straight to Burger King and make some money compared to what some of our employees are making,” Breunig said in a phone call on Monday. “We’ve got good employees throughout the whole system, and we don’t want to lose them.”

A pair of county employees spoke out at the April 5 meeting, wishing that the board would have moved more quickly in approving raises across the board. Scanlon said she had two words for the board: “Thank you.”

The raise will take effect beginning with the April 22 pay period, and Breunig said county employees will also receive 3% raises in July as a cost of living adjustment.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.