County board accepts bids, resignation from SMC Board of Trustees member

WAHOO – Theisen Construction, Incorporated out of Norfolk will be leading construction on four bridges in Saunders County.

The Saunders County Board of Supervisors accepted their bids for the construction of three concrete deck slabs for bridges on County Road O between county roads 11 and 12, County Road E between county roads 18 and 19 and County Road 19 between country roads I and J, and the bid for the re-decking of a bridge located on County Road 25 between country roads M and N.

Theisen’s grand total bid for the three bridges’ concrete deck slabs was $1,373,282.12 and $162,638.21 for the re-decking project.

Highway Superintendent Andy Nordstrom said Theisen’s bids were the cheapest and they have experience with bridges in Saunders County. The county board unanimously approved these bids.

Going south on Highway 77, drivers will see construction at the corner of County Road J and the highway after the county board accepted a bid for $66,325.00 from High Plains Enterprises.

The excavating company out of Martell will be installing a shoulder at the corner where Saunders Medical Center (SMC) is located.