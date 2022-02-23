Copper theft in Yutan area on rise

YUTAN – Farmers and the Saunders County Crimestoppers organization are pooling funds to offer rewards for information leading to the arrest of suspects who are stealing copper wire from irrigation equipment in the Yutan area.

Sgt. Chris Lichtenberg with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said there have been about 20 reports in the eastern part of Saunders County regarding the theft of copper wire from irrigation pivots in recent weeks.

“It has been an isolated area on the east side of the county right there by Yutan,” he said.

The time frame for when these thefts occurred is difficult to pin down, according to Lichtenberg, because farmers do not regularly check on irrigation equipment in the winter. He said the incidents have taken place over a period of several weeks.

“We don’t know when,” Lichtenberg said.

Last week, the local Crimestoppers organization offered a reward for information that helps bring the culprits to justice. Michelle Libal with Crimestoppers said area farmers have indicated they would be willing to donate money to the effort.

“So we can have a good-sized reward,” she said.