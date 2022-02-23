Copper theft in Yutan area on rise

YUTAN – Farmers and the Saunders County Crimestoppers organization are pooling funds to offer rewards for information leading to the arrest of suspects who are stealing copper wire from irrigation equipment in the Yutan area.
Sgt. Chris Lichtenberg with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said there have been about 20 reports in the eastern part of Saunders County regarding the theft of copper wire from irrigation pivots in recent weeks.
“It has been an isolated area on the east side of the county right there by Yutan,” he said.
The time frame for when these thefts occurred is difficult to pin down, according to Lichtenberg, because farmers do not regularly check on irrigation equipment in the winter. He said the incidents have taken place over a period of several weeks.
“We don’t know when,” Lichtenberg said.
Last week, the local Crimestoppers organization offered a reward for information that helps bring the culprits to justice. Michelle Libal with Crimestoppers said area farmers have indicated they would be willing to donate money to the effort.
“So we can have a good-sized reward,” she said.
Lichtenberg said the damage caused by these incidents can be considerable. In some cases, it will cost up to $10,000 to repair the damaged irrigation equipment. And in some cases, the farmer has been victimized more than once.
“We’re talking a sizeable amount of money it’s costing the insurance company or the individual to repair these pivots,” he said.
Now that word is out about the thefts, however, farmers are getting into the fields to check their equipment. As a result, there have been more reports.
The sheriff’s office urges local citizens to be on the lookout for suspicious vehicles or persons in the rural area.
“We’re hoping to bring attention to the area and maybe residents can keep an eye out for anything suspicious,” Lichtenberg said.
The department has received a few tips that they are following up on, but need more information, Lichtenberg said.
The proximity to neighboring Douglas County and the Omaha area could be why Yutan has been targeted, Lichtenberg said. Catalytic converters, which also contain copper, have been reported stolen in the eastern part of the county as well, he added.
The thieves would have to turn the copper in to a metal recycling dealer to cash in on the stolen goods. Lichtenberg said although there are safeguards in place to prevent the exchange of stolen metal, oftentimes they are overlooked by the scrap dealers, which adds to the problem.
In an article published by the Omaha World-Herald last week, Sheriff Kevin Stukenoltz said copper thieves are typically drug users.
“Normally, we find that there’s drug use involved, and some of these people are very difficult to catch,” Stukenholtz said. “They are causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage for a couple hundred dollars of copper. We would hope that scrap dealers see these people who don’t appear to have a job and question where the copper comes from.”
Those willing to provide a tip to Crimestoppers in order to obtain up to a $1,500 reward can do so by calling 402-443-8181 or go to www.saunderscountycrimestoppers.com and click on “Webtips.”
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.