VALLEY- The Pines Country Club in Valley hosted 108 Junior Golfers for the 2023 Nebraska Junior PGA Championships on June 13. Coltrane Mittag of Ashland was able to win the boy’s 16-18 division to punch his ticket to the National Tournament.

Over the two days of competition, Mittag shot 11 strokes under par or 133 strokes. This was the first Nebraska Junior title for Mittag.

“I just told myself to come out here and play my game without forcing anything and I’m happy I was able to get it done,” said Mittag after his outstanding bogey-free final round.

Behind Mittag who was the only one to reach double digits with his score, there were eight other competitors in the Boys 16-18 Division that shot under par for the week. One of those was Connor Steichen of Omaha.

He battled Jacob Cosimano down to the wire with both golfers shooting five under par. In a one hole playoff, Steichen got to the pin in fewer strokes than Cosimano to earn the final spot in the National Tournament.

With his performance, Mittag was one of four golfers from Nebraska who qualified to play in the National Junior PGA Championship on August 1-4 at Hot Springs Country Club in Arkansas.