ASHLAND – City officials revealed last week they are working on a plan to begin replacing the trees in downtown Ashland.

The trees were planted during the Downtown Improvement Project, which was completed in 1994.

In the nearly 30 years since then, the trees have begun to outgrow their homes in the decorative intersections of the downtown area.

“These trees are getting too large for the space that they’re in,” City Administrator Jessica Quady told the Ashland City Council on Feb. 2.

The city’s Public Works Department has taken steps to keep the trees from growing too large over the years, including by injecting them with an agent that would slow growth and trimming them regularly, according to Public Works Director Shane Larsen.

But eventually, the trees will continue to grow, and as a result, need to be replaced either when they get too big or when they are weakened by age or disease.

The plan is to begin removing the honey locust trees a couple at a time, Larsen said. The first trees will be replaced either this spring or early fall.

“We’re hoping to do it this spring,” Larsen said. “It’s a great time to plant, especially around Arbor Day.”

Spring is normally the time of year that the Public Works Department plants new trees in the city. Larsen said they have been working diligently to bring new trees in each year to “keep trying to beautify the town.”

When it comes to the new downtown trees, Larsen said they are still figuring out the “game plan” for the replacement project.

“Right now we’re early in the process of getting the numbers together,” he said in a phone interview on Monday.

Honey locust and crab apple trees were planted as part of the project that upgraded the infrastructure below the streets, replaced crumbling sidewalks and provided accessible entrances to local buildings.

While there were many practical reasons to renovate Ashland’s downtown area, one of the most obvious was to improve the physical appearance in order to attract and keep businesses.

Part of the beautification of the downtown included planting trees along the streets. The planners researched different species and determined the honey locust would be the best type of tree for the intersections, with the flowering crab apple trees lining the side streets.

The project will take several years, because they will only replace a couple of trees at a time.

“As we move forward with this project, it’s going to take a very long time,” Larsen said. “It could take 15 years.”

The replacement project will be spread out over a number of years so the appearance of the downtown area is not drastically altered all at once, Larsen said.

“Otherwise, our downtown is going to change a lot,” he said.

Larsen said they have identified the first two trees that will be replaced. One is located in front of the NAPA Ashland Auto Parts store on 15th and Silver streets, and the other is across the intersection near Salt Creek Mercantile.

The tree near NAPA has decaying wood from disease, Larsen said. The other tree suffers from structural issues.

“It has co-dominant leaders,” Larsen said, meaning there are two large branches growing from the main trunk, which causes structural integrity issues.

When the trees are replaced, the plan is to put in the largest tree possible, Larsen said. Initially, they are looking into whether or not the honey locust trees planted in the alley behind the Ashland Public Library would be suitable for replanting.

The city will hire a tree spade operator to remove the trees. But the tree spade must also fit into the area where the tree will be replanted, Larsen said.

If it is not possible to replant the trees from behind the library, the city will purchase new trees, buying the largest trees they can within the budget. This year, $10,000 has been budgeted for the tree replacement, Quady said.

Larsen and his crew will also plan ahead for future replacements by buying smaller trees now and planting them near the city compost pile, forming the city’s own “nursery” to grow trees for the future.

“In the long run, it’ll save money and it’ll give us the opportunity to put back in the biggest trees we can,” he added.

Along with figuring out how pricey buying new or moving existing trees will be, those who are planning the project are also unsure how much it will cost to remove the old trees.

Electricity has been run to each island, along with other infrastructure beneath, Larsen said. Extracting the entire root ball of the old tree could damage surrounding sidewalks and streets.

“We want it to go as smooth as possible,” Larsen said.

At the Feb. 2 city council meeting, Council Member Jerry Lofgren asked if the city could install a watering system while they are replacing the trees.

Larsen said on Monday that his department’s system of watering trees with a tank attached to a trailer is sufficient. They have a system of regular watering once a week during the summer and supplement in the other times of the year as the season dictates.

At this time, the crab apple trees that were planted along the numbered downtown streets are not scheduled for replacement, even though they have been the subject of complaints from downtown businesses and property owners.

Issues with the trees created a rift between city officials and a veterans’ organization over a decade ago.

In 2010, the Ashland American Legion cut down two trees near their club at 16th and Silver streets, claiming the honey locust was damaging their flag pole and the crab apple tree was messy.

City officials charged that the Legion did not have the right to remove the trees because they were planted in the city’s right-of-way. After several months of discussion, a compromise was reached and the Legion agreed to replace the trees. The city asked that the Legion plant the same type of trees. But a few months later, a Chanticleer pear tree was planted by the Legion, with a matching tree across the street at the Ashland Post Office. Along 16th Street, a Sugar-time crab apple tree was planted.