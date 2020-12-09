City resolution falls short of mask mandate

ASHLAND – The Ashland City Council passed a resolution last week that strongly encourages citizens to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but falls short of an actual mandate.
During last Thursday’s meeting, the council voted 4-0 in favor of Resolution 2020-19, which urges Ashland residents over the age of five to maintain six feet of social distance and when that is not possible, to wear face coverings in areas that are open to the general public.
City Attorney Mark Fahleson said the resolution was patterned after one adopted by the Bellevue City Council.
“(It is) expressing the city’s desire to strongly encourage residents and visitors to the city to wear masks and socially distance,” he said.
Last month, local business owners Cheri and Dennis O’Kelly asked the council to adopt a mask mandate requiring that facial coverings are worn in public areas like their restaurant, Cheri O’s. Members of the council told the business owners that a mask mandate was not necessary and was not enforceable.
“I don’t think we’ve got the resources to do enforcement on it,” Mayor Rick Grauerholz said again last Thursday.
In reaction to the request for a mask mandate, the council chose to adopt a resolution that does not require people to wear masks, but encourages facial coverings instead.
Council Member Jake Crnkovich said he agreed the city should want its citizens to stay safe by proposing they wear masks, but he also wanted to be sure the resolution was only a suggestion.
“I don’t want it used in any way to look like a mandate,” he said.
Council Member Jim Anderson agreed that a resolution was better than a mandate.
“We use the word ‘urge’ six times in this resolution and I think that’s good,” he said. “I like this approach.”
Because many residents of his ward are older and are more vulnerable to the coronavirus, Council Member Chuck Niemeyer said he was in favor of the resolution.
“I agree essentially we do the maximum we can to protect the older citizens in our community,” he said.
Grauerholz said he spoke to three local business owners earlier in the day and two of them were not in favor of a mask mandate. He also said there were other practices that are more effective than masks in stopping the virus from spreading.
“Handwashing is doing more to help prevent the spread and protect people,” he said.
The mayor said he felt this was the proper way to handle the situation in Ashland at this time. However, the situation could worsen, causing the council to take different action, he added.
“If something changes drastically and we need to go further, we can do that at that time,” he said.
In other action, the council also held its annual organizational meeting last Thursday. Anderson was re-elected president of the council for 2021 by a unanimous vote.
