City resolution falls short of mask mandate

Council Member Jake Crnkovich said he agreed the city should want its citizens to stay safe by proposing they wear masks, but he also wanted to be sure the resolution was only a suggestion.

“I don’t want it used in any way to look like a mandate,” he said.

Council Member Jim Anderson agreed that a resolution was better than a mandate.

“We use the word ‘urge’ six times in this resolution and I think that’s good,” he said. “I like this approach.”

Because many residents of his ward are older and are more vulnerable to the coronavirus, Council Member Chuck Niemeyer said he was in favor of the resolution.

“I agree essentially we do the maximum we can to protect the older citizens in our community,” he said.

Grauerholz said he spoke to three local business owners earlier in the day and two of them were not in favor of a mask mandate. He also said there were other practices that are more effective than masks in stopping the virus from spreading.

“Handwashing is doing more to help prevent the spread and protect people,” he said.