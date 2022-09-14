City officials speak to railroad reps about underpass, tunnel concerns

ASHLAND – The safety and appearance of the railroad underpass on Silver Street brought local government and business officials together to talk to railroad representatives last week.

On Sept. 9, members of the Ashland City Council, Ashland Planning Commission, Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation, Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, Ashland Creative District and Saunders County Board of Supervisors took part in a teleconference with Jeremy Wegner, BNSF Railway manager of public projects for Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri, and Jeff Davis, from the railroad’s public affairs office.

Susan Cerny, chairperson of the Ashland Planning Commission, set up the meeting, the first of what she said will be “exploratory discussions” about the underpass, which is an ugly front door to the community.

Cerny told the group of 15 gathered for the teleconference at Ashland Public Library that the three issues she wanted to discuss were safety, aesthetics and lighting.

She asked Wegner if there was a record of the number of times the underpass has been struck by a vehicle per year. Wegner said no, but acknowledged that it happens often.

“This is a location that does regularly get hit by vehicles,” he said.

The underpass has a clearance of 11 feet, 3 inches. Wegner did not know when the structure was built, but some local officials guessed it may have been installed in the 1930s when the highway was rerouted.

Even though the exact date of the underpass construction is unknown, it is clear that the structure was built well before the modern vehicles of today were invented. Mayor Rick Grauerholz said the legal height for trucks is now 12 feet, 6 inches, and RVs can be over 13 feet tall these days, according to Bob Luebbe, owner of Ashland RV Campground just a few blocks from the underpass.

Luebbe said he warns people who come to stay at his campground of the low bridge. But he said some people don’t pay attention to his warnings, and mapping services frequently send people through the underpass rather than via the overpass (Highway 66).

“It’s a real safety hazard,” he said.

The city installed a sign on Silver Street that warns of the low bridge in the hopes that visitors to the RV park would see it before they turn onto Silver Street.

Luebbe said if the driver gets to the underpass and realizes the vehicle they are towing is too tall, they have no room to turn around. Traffic is then backed up on Silver Street in both directions.

Of course, recreational vehicles are not the only ones to hit the underpass. Over the years, The Ashland Gazette has taken photographs of numerous incidents where semi trailers or cargo vans have gotten stuck under the structure.

Ashland’s rapid residential and commercial growth currently appears to be centered on Highway 6, which will only increase the problems at the underpass, Luebbe said.

“If you look at the bridge, you can see the multiple times it’s been hit by RVs and semis and so on,” Luebbe said.

Wegner said the railroad does an inspection on the structure once a strike has been reported. Cerny and Luebbe said many strikes go unreported, which Wegner said was “concerning.”

“It sounds like it’s feasible that there’s more strikes than that are being reported,” Wegner added.

Every time a strike is reported, the bridge is inspected by BNSF, according to Wegner.

“For safety purposes we would like to inspect a bridge if somebody is going to hit it and make sure it’s safe to travel,” he said.

Davis added that each of BNSF’s 13,000 bridges are inspected at least every six months.

While this meeting was not about finding solutions right away, Wegner did ask if the city could put up additional signage to warn drivers. City Administrator Jessica Quady said they are limited to what they can do on the east side of the underpass, as the Nebraska Department of Transportation restricts signs in its right-of-way. But she acknowledged that more signs could be placed on Silver Street to the west of the structure.

City Council Member Bruce Wischmann asked if the road could be lowered to increase the bridge height. City Building Official Bill Krejci said dropping the road would increase the grade, while City Engineer Julie Ogden said that would cause increased drainage issues.

Wegner also nixed the idea. He also said that BNSF has nothing in the works for the underpass in the future.

“There are no capital improvements planned at this location now,” he said.

Wegner said BNSF would like to reduce the number of strikes, but that is “not going to equate to a new bridge.” Neither will the existence of taller vehicles.

“It’s not my responsibility to build a new bridge because people buy taller vehicles,” Wegner said.

Earlier in the discussion, Wegner said the typical lifespan of a railroad bridge is 100 years. However, that number is just arbitrary when it comes to whether or not to replace the structure. They do not replace a bridge just because it has hit the century mark, according to the railroad’s public projects manager.

“Bridges are replaced as needed,” he said.

While the bridge (underpass) is the responsibility of the railroad, the street that runs through it is under the control of the city. If the city would come up with an idea that would change the roadway, they must present their plans to BNSF for review and approval.

The same goes for the pedestrian tunnel that runs on one side of the underpass. Council Member Jim Anderson said the tunnel is “beyond repair.”

Anderson said he observed a woman pushing a stroller who chose to walk through the underpass on busy Silver Street rather than go through the tunnel.

“If something would happen and somebody would get hurt, it would be terrible, terrible,” he said.

Oddly enough, the pedestrian tunnel is the responsibility of Saunders County. Grauerholz said this stems back to the days when a highway ran through the city. That highway was under the county’s jurisdiction. When highway was rerouted, the county gave the road back to the city. But the pedestrian tunnel remained in the county’s control.

David Lutton, who represents Ashland in District 1 on the board of supervisors, asked what would be needed to work on the pedestrian tunnel. Wegner said just like any proposed project that involve a railroad bridge, the county would have to provide engineered plans to BNSF, which uses a third party consultant to review possible projects to determine if they are in compliance with the railroad’s operations. If it is approved, the railroad would issue a permit.

The appearance of both the underpass and the pedestrian tunnel was also a subject of discussion. Steve Nabity is president of the Flora District, the committee appointed by the mayor to oversee the city’s new creative district status. The group is focusing mainly on the downtown district, but it is also concerned with the Silver Street corridor.

Nabity asked about cosmetic improvements to the underpass. Wegner said they have a process for street-scaping and landscaping that also require permission from the railroad.

City Council Member Chuck Niemeyer said the city council has started discussing a revamp of Silver Street from downtown to Highway 6, but the underpass and pedestrian tunnel have put the project on hold.

The teleconference meeting lasted about an hour. No plans have been announced for a similar meeting in the future.