City council puts halt on house demolition

ASHLAND – After choosing to not extend the deadline again to abate a nuisance property in the downtown district, the Ashland City Council reversed its decision and granted the owner additional time to fix the issues.

Lowell Krueger attended the July 7 city council meeting with his attorney, Maureen Freeman-Caddy, to discuss the nuisance complaint at his property at 106 South 16th Street.

At the June 16 city council meeting, the council chose not to extend the deadline to abate the nuisance complaints, including issues with the basement walls and foundation. Also at that meeting, the council voted to obtain bids for demolition, rehabilitation or sale of the property by July 7.

However, at the July 7 meeting, the council voted to allow Krueger until Aug. 18 to meet with representatives of the city council and Building Official Bill Krejci to determine a checklist of things that need to be done in order to bring the structure into compliance with city codes, as well as a timeline for when it would be done.

Prior to the vote, Freeman-Caddy questioned the council’s right to order Krueger’s building to be demolished. She said the council passed a resolution ordering Krueger to abate the nuisance, not to demolish the house.

“What does abate mean. It does not mean to demolish. It means to fix the nuisance that’s sitting there today,” she said.

Freeman-Caddy said the council asked Krueger to fix the hole in the basement, which she said has been done.

“At this point it seems the main structural integrity of the house has been shored up,” she said.

Krueger’s attorney also noted that it is her legal opinion that if the city tears down the house, it would be tantamount to inverse condemnation, where a property owner can be compensated if their property is damaged by a public use.

“I have advised my client that I think it’s an order to get an injunction,” Freeman-Caddy said. “If you proceed to demolish, I think that there’s a fairly good case for inverse condemnation, on this, particularly since this house is not one that I would look at and say this is a ‘bulldozable’ demolition abatement at this point in time.”

Council Member Bruce Wischmann said the council gave Krueger “over a year” to get the basement done. The council passed the resolution requiring Krueger to abate the nuisance in March 2021. Multiple extensions were granted since then.

“It’s been over a year,” Wischmann said.

The council also set a two-year timeline for the house to be made habitable, which would include basic necessities like heating, air conditioning, running water and electricity, according to Wischmann.

“The consensus of the council was to get the house to an insurable standard,” he said.

But Wischmann said Krueger did not seem to be getting things done in a timely manner, and that is why they did not grant him an extension at the June meeting.

Council Member Chuck Niemeyer suggested Krueger hire help to get the work done.

“If we see a schedule, it has to have the fact that (you’re) going to get some help,” he said.

After going into executive session to discuss the matter further, the council agreed to work with Krueger and his friend, Christine Devilier, to set up a timeline for completion. Freeman-Caddy asked that Krueger be given a list of expectations from the city so he can research and find contractors to develop a timeline.

Mayor Rick Grauerholz was also agreeable to the idea of giving Krueger extra time.

“My thoughts are, if we can come to some sort of an official agreement, with a timeline this can be an asset to Ashland,” he said.

The council also voted to table the selection of a contractor to demolish the structure until the Aug. 18 meeting, in the hopes that Krueger will have a schedule for completion that is agreeable to the council.