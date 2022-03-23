City Council discusses moving farmers market

ASHLAND – A downtown business owner is asking the Ashland City Council to consider moving the farmers market to another location to alleviate crowded parking in the area on Saturday mornings.

Brad Pfeiffer of NAPA Ashland Auto Supply came to the council’s March 17 meeting to suggest the farmers market relocates from 15th Street between Silver and Adams streets, where it was held in the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, to another area of downtown.

Pfeiffer said he is a huge fan of the farmers market and what it brings to Ashland’s downtown atmosphere throughout the summer. However, the proposed location creates parking issues. Parking is already at a premium in downtown Ashland during the week and on Saturdays when businesses are open.

“To add (the farmers market) would be another problem with parking,” Pfeiffer said.

Pfeiffer’s store sits on the opposite corner from the farmers market. He said as an auto parts retailer, his customers are carrying heavy items to their cars like batteries or rotors, and for that reason he would like to have more available parking closer to his store.

The NAPA customers are in the downtown area for just a short time, according to Pfeiffer.

“My store has a lot of in-and-out business,” he said.

Before the pandemic, the previous group that operated the farmers market brought in food trucks and live music and set up tables in the middle of the market for people to sit and visit.

That added to the parking congestion, Pfeiffer said, because the farmers market customers stayed longer in the downtown area.

Gabrielle Hopp is heading up the group bringing back the farmers market. She said they are planning to scale back the market and eliminate food trucks and live music, which should move people through the market more quickly.

“It’ll be more of a flow,” she said.

In the past two years the farmers market was modified due to the pandemic. A smaller version was held at 14th and Silver streets. Pfeiffer said that location would be preferable over 15th Street. Another option would be the former Helen Strode property on Silver Street by the Salt Creek bridge. Pfeiffer said a friend is buying the property and has plans that include a farmers market.

Pfeiffer also suggested the city’s public parking lot at 13th and Silver as a possible location because it is rarely used on Saturday mornings by downtown traffic.

“It’s a perfect venue,” Pfeiffer said.

Teresa Kresak has been a farmers market vendor in Ashland for many years. She said the 13th and Silver parking lot would have no shade for customers.

Council Member Bruce Wischmann suggested the council work with Pfeiffer and the farmers market organizers to come up with a solution. The item will be discussed again at the council’s April 7 meeting.

In other action, the council approved a suggestion by Mayor Rick Grauerholz to rename part of a new street after the school’s champion basketball teams.

Bluejay Way is a street included in the area being developed around the new Ashland-Greenwood PreK-2 and middle school buildings. Grauerholz wants part of the street renamed “Championship Basketball Place” to honor the 2022 Class C-1 Boys State Basketball champions, the Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team that topped Class B in 1986 and the Ashland girls team that was the 1980 champion in Class B.

The council also approved a conditional use permit for a small used car lot at 174 Highway 6.

