City council brings hammer down on nuisance

ASHLAND – The Ashland City Council brought the hammer down on a nuisance issue that has been going on for many years.

At the council’s June 16 meeting, the council chose not to extend a deadline for Lowell Krueger to abate the nuisance at a home he owns at 106 South 16th Street.

Krueger has owned the property for decades, and has been before the council on nuisance complaints multiple times in the past two decades. This time around, the complaint process began in 2020, when council members expressed concerns that there was a large opening in the foundation of the vacant house.

Since then, Krueger has been given multiple extensions to get the basement walls finished, let alone to make the structure habitable.

Krueger told the council on Thursday that he was almost done with the foundation, with just a few blocks left to finish the south wall.

City Building and Zoning Official Bill Krejci told the council that Krueger still needs to pour a concrete basement floor. Krueger said he also wants to add a French drain system in the basement.

Council Member Jake Crnkovich asked Krueger if he would be done with the drain in a month. Krueger said no.

Crnkovich noted that Krueger is making progress. But Council Member Bruce Wischmann was more critical of Krueger’s failure to finish the project.

“You’re not getting it done,” Wischmann said.

Wischmann noted that the council had given Krueger several extensions since 2020, but he was not willing to do so again.

Crnkovich made a motion to give Krueger an extension until July 7 to complete the floor and drain. The motion died for lack of a second.

City Attorney Mark Fahleson explained that because the motion to extend the deadline died, the council would move forward with the abatement process. The city could either demolish the house, or bring it up to code and assess the cost to Krueger.

City Administrator Jessica Quady said the city has not in the past repaired nuisance properties. Instead, when the city abates a property, they generally tear it down.

Krueger argued that the house is a “landmark,” and should not be destroyed. Crnkovich said it’s not the city’s fault the house may be demolished.

“I’m on your side,” said Crnkovich. “But you’ve destroyed an old house by not getting it done in 22 years.”

The council discussed whether or not Krueger could sell the property. Wischmann noted that a previous nuisance complaint had been handled in that way, with the owner selling the house before it could be demolished. The new owner fixed up the home and turned it until a rental, Quady said.

“We have done one like this before,” said Wischmann.

Quady said if the property was sold, potential owners would need to be made aware of the situation and work with the city to fix the nuisance immediately.

Wischmann told Krueger he had gone against the mayor and other council members by granting extensions for the past 16 months. But enough was enough.

“I don’t want to see this house go away, but it’s got to get done, it’s got to go away,” Wischmann said.

Council Member Jim Anderson kept quiet during the discussion, but his feelings on the matter were made apparent in previous meetings. Several times since the current nuisance process was started, Anderson said he was not in favor of granting extensions to Krueger and voted no each time.

Council Member Chuck Niemeyer, who has also been vocal in the past regarding the Krueger nuisance, was not present for the meeting.

The council asked Quady to get bids for demolition, rehabilitation or sale of the property by the July 7 meeting.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette.