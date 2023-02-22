OMAHA – For the first time in seven years, the Ashland-Greenwood wrestling team had a state finalist with Blaine Christo at 145 pounds in Class B. The senior fought back from a leg injury suffered at the start of the wrestling season to get second place.

“Blaine dislocated his knee and he would tell you excuses are wussies,” Ashland-Greenwood Head Coach Jake Nichelson said. “He started wrestling again in January and was always a half step behind. He really started coming into his stride late in the year and had an incredible tournament.”

In the first two rounds, Christo earned two quick pins in 1:27 and 1:36 against Conner Lomax of Crete and Tristan Campbell of McCook.

Next up for Christo was a semifinal matchup with Ashton Munsell of Wayne, who he lost to at districts. This time around, the senior got his revenge with a 6-4 decision in sudden victory.

He moved on to the state title match against Tyler Harrill of Omaha Skutt Catholic. Christo wrestled very hard but ended up falling by a 10-4 decision.

Also battling back from a major injury to place fourth at state at 285 pounds was Luke Lambert. He tore his ACL during football and worked hard to get back on the mat in the last few weeks of the season.

“It started with Luke and it was seriously a miracle that he was able to compete in an athletic competition at all,” Nichelson said. “Just the grit and drive for competition from him is incredible.”

Lambert was able to reach the semifinals at heavyweight after earning a 2-1 against Orion Parker of Plattsmouth and a 4-3 decision over Owen Rowell of Auburn.

He took on the eventual state champion Jack Allen of Aurora in the semifinals and fell by a 4-1 decision. The senior followed that up by pinning Dalton Kuehn of Minden in 3:22 in the consolation semifinals.

Lambert wasn’t able to wrestle his third/fourth place match against Mwamba Ngeleka of South Sioux City, resulting in a win for Ngeleka.

The other senior to make state for the Bluejays was Ty Beetison at 160 pounds. He finished with one win with a 9-0 major decision against Anthony Cortijo of Ralston.

Also getting one win at the state tournament was Treyton Tweton at 170 pounds. After losing his first match, he held on for a 1-0 decision over Mathew Zitek of Plattsmouth.

In the team standings, A-G ended up in the middle of the pack in 17th place with 40 points scored. Winning Class B was Omaha Skutt Catholic with 164 points and Bennington came in second with 135 points.