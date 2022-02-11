Christian Women to meet in Ashland

ASHLAND – The Christian Women’s Connection will meet at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, 157 S. 22nd St., Ashland.

February’s guest speaker, award-winning journalist and author Lynn Ann Huntinton of Hays, Kan., will share “When Things Don’t Make Sense.” Ashley Welch will promote the Fariner Bakery located in Ashland.

Lunch will be catered by Sandy Metz. Please call Barb Hart at 402-480-5347 or Mary Ziegenbein 402-480-3346 for reservations.

The price is $10 all inclusive. Babysitting will be provided with prior notification.