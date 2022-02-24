Chirsto and Lambert reach medal stand at State for Bluejays

OMAHA- Against the best competition in the state, the Ashland-Greenwood wrestling team held their own at the Class B State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Feb. 17-19. The Bluejays ended up scoring 21 points to get 25th place and both Blaine Christo at 132 pounds and Luke Lambert at 220 pounds took home sixth place medals.

“Overall I felt like the guys competed at a high level with some of the best in the state,” A-G Head Coach Jake Nichelson said. “We had first-time qualifiers pushing state medalists to the very end and really turning some heads. I was really proud of the grit that our guys showed throughout this tournament.”

After getting first in his district, Christo was paired up against Gabe Hartman of Nebraska City who he beat with a 7-0 decision in the first round. That moved him onto the Quarterfinals where he lost a 3-2 decision to Orrin Kuehn of Minden.

Christo rebounded from that defeat by knocking off Chase Eggleston of Norris by a 3-0 decision and winning a 2-1 decision against Brock Bolling of Pierce to reach the medal rounds. He ended up losing his Consolation Semifinal match to Zach Ourada of Omaha Skutt with a 5-0 decision and again was beat by Kuehn of Minden by a narrow 5-4 decision in the fifth and sixth place match.

Pinning Trey May of Scottsbluff in 1:11 is how Lambert was able to start his tournament off. From there, he moved onto the Quarterfinals where he was pinned by Landon Ternus of Columbus Lakeview in 4:30.

Lambert won his next two matches against Spencer Wittwer of Columbus Scotus with a pin in 1:37 and a 4-1 decision against Brock Ostdiek of Beatrice to reach the medal stand. He was defeated by Jay Ballard of Boys Town with a 3-1 decision and Victor Isele of Grand Island Northwest with a 4-2 decision as he ended up in sixth.

“Blaine and Luke both faced adversity on day one when they dropped their Quarterfinals matches that each of them stood a chance to win,” Nichelson said. “Both guys are extremely mature in processing the situation and understanding what needed to be done moving forward. Blaine matched up against a Pierce wrestler who he had lost by one to earlier this year. Blaine wrestled a very tactical match pull out the win by one point. This was also Blaine's 100th career win. Luke was all business Friday night as he took it to his opponent from Beatrice. Luke had wrestled him earlier this year and multiple times last season. He stuck to his game plan and didn't let the loss from the day before get to him.”

Austyn Cote at 126 pounds just missed reaching the medal stand for the Bluejays but did pick up two victories.

He was able to win a 6-4 decision against Logan Stephens of Ogallala in his first match and then fell by a 6-3 decision against Braiden Kort of Hastings who went on to get second place in the Quarterfinals. In Consolations Round Two he earned a narrow 4-3 decision against Jack Hartman of Concordia/DC West and was then pinned by Austin Munier of Sidney in 0:41 in Consolations Round Three.

Both Ty Beetison at 145 pounds and Treyton Tweton at 152 pounds failed to win matches in their first trip to the state tournament. Beetison was pinned in both his matches and Tweton was pinned in his first match and lost a 9-0 major decision to Jack Myers of Broken Bow in his second match.

The future looks bright for the Bluejays wrestling program, with the opportunity to return all five qualifiers from this year’s state tournament back next season.

“Returning all five qualifiers allows us to reach the next level as a program,” Nichelson said. “Having state qualifiers and state medalists in the practice room proves to everyone around them that the work they are putting in can and will pay off. There were a lot of young Bluejays watching our guys in Omaha this weekend and for them to see our guys there gives them the hope and goal of being there themselves in the future.”