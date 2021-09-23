 Skip to main content
Chamber seeks entries for 2021 Scarecrow Decorating Contest
Scarecrow Decorating Contest

SCARECROWS: Downtown Ashland will be decorated with scarecrows made by local groups and individuals during the Scarecrow Decorating Contest in October. (Staff Photo by Suzi Nelson)

ASHLAND – The creativity of Ashlanders will be on display again during the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual scarecrows decorating contest.

Register for the contest by texting contest organizer Mary Ziegenbein at 402-480-3346. She will instruct competitors where to place their scarecrows. They will be displayed from Oct. 1 to 31 on lampposts throughout downtown Ashland.

There are a few rules for this contest, which involves prizes for the top scarecrow in each of the following categories: groups (business, school, organization, etc.) and individuals (three or less people).

Scarecrows must be at least four feet tall and constructed so they can withstand the elements, including wind and rain.

No political or religious statements will be allowed. Entries must be in good taste, which will be determined by the event organizers. Judging will be based on how unique the scarecrow is and how well it is constructed.

The first place winners from each category will receive $25 in Chamber Bucks, which can be used at any participating Ashland area merchant that is a member of the Chamber of Commerce.

Winners will be posted on the front door of The Gift Niche and also on the Ashland-Greenwood Community Page on Oct. 31 and in the Nov. 4 issue of The Ashland Gazette.

Reach The Ashland Gazette at news@ashland-gazette.com.

