Cause of Beetison house fire still unknown

ASHLAND – The investigation continues into a fire that burned a local landmark.

On April 12, the historic Beetison house burned in a fire of still undetermined origin.

An investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s office was on scene as Ashland Volunteer Fire Department members were extinguishing the blaze. But the fire began in the middle of the night and was reported at 2:20 a.m., so it was still dark as the flames were being doused.

Ashland Police Chief Ryan Brady said he spoke with the investigator on Friday and was told the investigation will take some time, in part because the scene is still too dangerous to do a thorough investigation.

The fire gutted the 19th century building, which was constructed out of hand-chiseled limestone quarried in South Bend and Louisville. The building’s framework was made of thick timbers that were destroyed by the fire.

The heat, along with the water applied to put out the flames, did significant damage to the limestone, creating large cracks in the stones that are still standing.

Brady said city officials are working with the property owner to erect safeguards to keep people away from the site. Trespassing could not only be dangerous, but could also impede the investigation, he added.

The site cannot be razed because doing so could also destroy clues to the fire’s origin.

“The investigation is at such a point that nothing can be done with the structure itself because it could ruin evidence,” Brady said.

There have been reports on social media that items have been stolen from the ruins, but Brady said no reports had been filed with APD as of Monday afternoon.

On Sunday, Beetison family members Kim Streich and Krista Sender said on Facebook that corbels had been stolen from the house where their grandparents formerly lived.

“My family was hoping to get those corbels, as it was the only thing precious to us,” Streich posted.

Streich and Sender are descendants of Israel Beetison, who built the house in 1874. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.

Brady said the state fire marshal’s office is making this case a top priority.

“They are following up on several leads actively,” Brady said.

That includes canvasing the neighborhood, knocking on doors to talk to neighbors and reviewing security camera footage that has been turned in.

But they are looking for more leads, especially surveillance video. To submit video or other tips, contact the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office call 888-992-7766. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted to the Ashland Police Department, Brady said.

The parcel of property that includes the Beetison house is owned by a company called Iron Horse Ridge with a Bellevue address. In last week’s issue, the Gazette incorrectly identified the owner as The Land Company, which is owned by Hubbell Realty Company. Hubbell Realty purchased phases 1 and 2 of the Iron Horse development from The Land Company, which was formerly Boyer Young Development, but not the third phase, which includes the Beetison house, according to Joey Taylor-Moon of Hubbell Realty Co.

The Beetison house has been vacant since the land was originally purchased by Boyer Young in 1999.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.