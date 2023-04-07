GRETNA – The Ashland-Greenwood boys golf team opened up the 2023 season at the Gretna Invite at the Tiburon Golf Club on March 28. In a field of 16 teams, the Bluejays came in 13th place overall with a score of 377.

"It was a great day for golf in late March. (The) meet was pushed back two hours for frost but we had 40s and sun all day with no wind,” A-G Head Coach Jordan Wallman said. “Our four returners posted their best score at the invite and we posted our best team score there in my six years. (Isaac) Carson and (Justin) Mills each had a hole or two that took them out of contention for medals. Overall, I was pleased to see how they opened the season with a tough course and a tough competition field."

Leading the pack for A-G at the invite was Isaac Carson in 34th place. He ended up shooting an 89, which is 17 strokes over par for the course.

Coming in back-to-back in 52nd and 53rd place were Aidan Beckenhauer and Justin Mills. Carding a 95 was Beckenhauer and Mills shot a 96.

Finishing back in 59th place for the Bluejays was Shawn Carey. He ended up coming in three strokes under 100 with a score of 97.

Rounding out the team score for A-G was Michael Pinkman in 82nd place. For the 18 hole course, he carded a 132.

Winning the meet was Norris with a team score of 304 and the host Gretna took second with a 315.

The Bluejays started this week off at the Plattsmouth Invite at Bay Hills Golf Club on April 3. They hosted a triangular at the Ashland Golf Club with Wahoo and Fort Calhoun on April 4 and then competed at the Douglas County West Invite at The Pines Golf Course on April 5.