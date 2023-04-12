PLATTSMOUTH – Isaac Carson and Justin Mills became the first medalists of the year for the Ashland-Greenwood boys golf team during the Plattsmouth Invite at Bay Hills Golf Club on April 3. Their performances helped the Bluejays place fourth out of 11 teams with a 388.

“Really proud of the way our kids competed with a tough task in front of them at Bay Hills,” A-G Head Coach Jordan Wallman said. “A tree-lined course that presents new challenges to our boys this season. Isaac and Justin both posted great scores earning their first medals of the year. Very happy with the way they competed as well as our team in route to a fourth place finish.”

Leading A-G with a fifth place at Plattsmouth was Carson who shot an 85. Also medaling and finishing in eighth place overall was Mills with an 18 hole score of 89.

Back in 24th place for the Bluejays was Aidan Beckenhauer who carded a 101. Michael Pinkman shot a 113.

The next day on April 4, A-G held a triangular at the Ashland Country Club with Wahoo and Fort Calhoun. The Bluejays took second place behind Wahoo with a score of 195.

“The 80 degree day quickly turned to 45 and windy,” Wallman said. “The boys did a great job competing against the elements. This is an event we look forward to and love competing against these two schools. Isaac Carson continues to push our team with the low score. He has put a lot of work into his game in the past two seasons; love to see that turn into results.”

Earning second place overall was Carson with a 42. He ended up shooting at and was at or under par on holes seven through nine.

Coming in fourth place overall was Justin Mills who carded a 47. His best three holes of the day were one, two and three where he finished one stroke below par.

Finishing with a 50 and getting sixth was Aiden Beckenhauer and Pinkman shot a 56 to earn eighth place. The fifth and final golfer for the Bluejays was Isaac Love with a 60 for nine holes in 10th place.

The final competition of the week for A-G was the Douglas County West Invite at the Pines Country Club on April 5. Despite 30 mph winds and 30 degree temperatures, the Bluejays shot a 397 as a team.

Pacing A-G with a 91 was Mills. His score on the front nine was a 47 and then he shot a 44 on the back nine.

Also coming in under 100 was Carson with a 97. He started the day off with a 49 through the first nine holes and then lowered it by one stroke to a 48 on the back nine.