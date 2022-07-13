Call Ghostbusters for Stir-Up fun this weekend

ASHLAND – Last year’s Stir-Up theme, “Alien Invasion,” drew thousands of spectators to the community to enjoy the annual three-day summer festival.

This year, organizers are hoping to keep the momentum going by drawing on a movie franchise that is nostalgic and new at the same time.

“Ghostbusters” is the theme for the 2022 Stir-Up celebration.

“We wanted something fun again,” said Shelly Pfeiffer, who along with her husband, Bradley Pfeiffer, and Cindy Walsh, have organized Stir-Up for the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce for the last several years.

Shelly Pfeiffer said many people fondly remember the first “Ghostbusters” movie that came out in 1984 starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Sigourney Weaver. The movie and hit theme song by Ray Parker Jr. have become a part of American pop culture.

A sequel came out in 1989 and the movie was rebooted in 2016 with “Ghostbusters: Answer the Call” featuring an all-female cast.

In 2021, a third sequel was released called “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” starring Paul Rudd. A sequel to “Afterlife” is on tap for the end of 2023, according to movie industry reports. An animated series is also in the works on Netflix.

Pfeiffer said because the latest “Ghostbusters” movie was released just a few months ago, they felt it was a good time to use the movie as the Stir-Up theme.

The Ghostbusters movies are appropriate for all ages, which is what Stir-Up is all about, Walsh said.

“It’s family-friendly fun,” she said.

Ecto-1, the vehicle the Ghostbusters travel in, will come to Ashland for Stir-Up. Bradley Pfeiffer said one of the cars used in the 2016 movie is owned by a Lincoln man. He will display the vehicle at the Ashland Public Library on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during the car show on Sunday, which goes from noon to 3:30 p.m.

After the Ghostbusters theme was announced, a group of fans of the movie franchise contacted the Chamber to say they wanted to be a part of the festivities, according to Bradley Pfeiffer.

Members of Ghostbusters: Nebraska Division will be in Ashland on Saturday, in costume, to pose for photos with fans. There will also be locals roaming the streets dressed as Slimer, Gozer, Stay Puft Marshmallow men and Ghostbusters. Chamber members and local residents have volunteered to be part of the fun, Bradley Pfeiffer said.

The Chamber is setting up a Ghostbusters backdrop to provide a scenic area where photos can be staged, said Shelly Pfeiffer.

Ashland Public Library is offering its own themed activity – the Ghostbusters Roller Coaster Adventure – an interactive, three-dimensional video experience that feels like being on a roller coaster, Shelly Pfeiffer explained.

Some of the food vendors are getting in on the fun with Ghostbusters-themed food. For example, Raikes Beef Co. will be selling “Venkman” burgers for Bill Mur-ray’s character, Dr. Peter Venkman.

Speaking of food, there will be plenty of choices throughout the three-day event. On Friday night, the Ashland-Greenwood Spirit Squad is serving pulled pork at the “Swine and Dine” meal at the high school.

On Saturday, the day begins with the Boy Scout Troop 34 breakfast. The traditional Hightshoe family bake sale will not be held, but the Ashland-Greenwood Speech Team is stepping in to fill the baked-goods void on Saturday morning.

The Chamber has also invited various food trucks to be a part of Stir-Up on Saturday. Shelly Pfeiffer said the added vendors are needed to deal with the crowds that show up.

“Our local (restaurants) can’t handle the capacity,” Shelly Pfeiffer said.

In fact, last year’s food trucks had trouble handling the crowd as well. There were long lines, and some vendors ran out of food and left early, Shelly Pfeiffer said.

The organizers purposefully chose vendors that do not duplicate the food served at restaurants in town.

“We geared it towards what we don’t have locally,” Shelly Pfeiffer said.

There are also plenty of food options during Stir-Up that are offered by local organizations, like Ashland Historical Society’s Lunch on the Lawn at the Ashland History Museum, or United Methodist Church’s ice cream social with homemade ice cream and pie.

Aside from the appearance of the Ghostbusters car and characters, the bulk of the Stir-Up schedule is made up of traditional events that have been part of the festivities for years. However, a few have only been around for a year or two but have proved popular enough to become regular events.

Last year the Balloon Glow made its Stir-Up debut and was a big hit. Four hot air balloons from the Nebraska Balloon Club set up by the high school and did everything but take off.

During a balloon glow, the propane burners are ignited and the balloons are set upright, but they are held down so they do not take off. The balloons glow like giant lanterns.

This year, five balloons are scheduled to participate at a new location on Friday night – the soccer fields at 14th and Euclid streets. Set up begins at 8 p.m. and the glow starts at dusk.

“Once they’re inflated, people can stand in the basket and take pictures,” said Walsh.

The popular helicopter rides will be back on Saturday and Sunday after taking a year off in 2021. Bradley Pfeiffer said the helicopter company that was hired last year could not make it because of a family medical emergency, but they are ready to return this year.

The carnival rides also return to downtown Ashland on Saturday afternoon. The lineup includes the Gyro Extreme, which did not come to Ashland last year, Shelly Pfeiffer said.

The Gyro Extreme will be joined by rides called Rock & Roll, Super Sonic, Ballistic, Chaos Swing and Revenge of the Sea. The bungee jump and mechanical bull will also return.

With an estimated 3,500 visitors last year, organizers are expanding Saturday’s Stir-Up footprint one block to the east during the “high impact” time on Saturday to anticipate another good crowd.

Bradley Pfeiffer said the Ghostbusters car and characters will be set up by the library at 13th and Silver. There will be crossing guards to ensure everyone safely crosses busy 14th Street to get to the library, he added.

The car show on Sunday has also expanded over the years and this year is no exception. As many as 400 cars have shown up for the show in the last several years, with vehicles on Silver Street from 19th to 13th streets.

Along with the car show, there will be a craft show at 11th and Silver streets, and plenty of food options again, including breakfast and lunch items.

While the Chamber organizes the bulk of Stir-Up, there are two other organizations that play key roles.

The newly-formed AG Women’s Club is in charge of the coronation. Since 1948, when the first Stir-Up coronation was held, the event was organized by the Ashland Junior Woman’s Club. Last year, that group was on the verge of collapse. In its place, a revamped group was formed to include women of all ages and from both Ashland and Greenwood.

The coronation remains at its traditional spot in the schedule – Friday night at 7 p.m. It will be at that time that the reigning king, Bob Luebbe, and queen, Deb Erickson, will crown the new couple.

Another group that has taken on a growing role in recent years is the Sons of the American Legion 129. This organization has put on a street dance for the past few years and this year has added a Battle of the Bands between 4 on the Floor and the Tyler Anthony Band.

At the Legion beer garden on Saturday and Sunday, they will be serving specialty beers from Kinkaider Brewery, the company that created a beer for last year’s Alien Invasion theme. Ruhlman’s Steakhouse, a restaurant that is in the planning stages for Ashland, will sell steakburgers as well.

Last year, the sale of souvenir t-shirts and novelty items went over very well, so the Chamber is doing the same this year. Some of the novelty items include containers of slime and finger lasers, Shelly Pfeiffer said.

The design on the t-shirts was done by Tracy Lichtas, a local resident and graphic designer.

Lichtas also designed the new Stir-Up logo, nicknamed “Dusty.” The whirling cloud with animated eyes and hands illustrates the definition of the community celebration, the “stir up” fun.

When Stir-Up was started in 1935, the Chamber ran a contest in The Ashland Gazette to name the event. Over 3,000 entries were received and Ashland resident K.V. Russell’s entry, “The Stir-Up,” was chosen.

“The Stir-Up suggests a celebration or festival quite out of the ordinary, one that signifies action,” the Gazette article said.

Over the years, however, the meaning of Stir-Up has been lost. Many associate it with horses or rodeo, Shelly Pfeiffer said.

“We’re trying to get away from it sounding like a cowboy event,” she said.

Stir-Up has also taken a step into the future with the implementation of technology. This year, they will use an interactive Google map that can be accessed through a QR code on the printed schedule.

The event is also being promoted through “geofencing,” Bradley Pfeiffer said.

Geofencing uses global positioning or other data to trigger a targeting marketing action. Bradley Pfeiffer said the Stir-Up ads will pop up on phones in areas outside of Ashland to lure visitors to the event.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.