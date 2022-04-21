Buejays soar to third place at Milford Invite

MILFORD – The Ashland-Greenwood boys track team was able to take home their highest finish of the season by getting third place at the Milford Invite on April 12. They ended up scoring 62 points behind a solid showing from Evan Shepard in multiple events.

“Evan Shepard placed first in the 110 hurdles,” A-G Boys Head Coach Brian Thimm said. “He also ran the 200 for the first time and did very well. As we approach conference and districts, we'll have to have some conversations and make some decisions about how we use him. He can obviously be successful in many events.”

Shepard’s winning time in the 110 meter hurdles was 15.23. He also took fourth place in both the 400 meter dash and the high jump with a time of 23.31 and by clearing 6-02.

In the 100 meter dash, the Bluejays had two medalists in Nathan Upton who got second in a time of 11.34 and Lleyton West took third by running an 11.42. Upton also medaled in the 200 meter dash where he took sixth place by clocking a 24.43.

“Both Nathan Upton and Lleyton West had strong days as well,” Thimm said. “They placed second and third in the 100m dash. Both ended up running their personal best times.”

Coming in third place in the 3,200 meter run was Elliot Gossin. He completed the eight-lap race in a time of 12:17.49.

Gossin was also able to earn a medal in the 1,600 meter run. He battled his way to a fifth place finish in a time of 5:36.08.

In the 400 meter dash, Thomas Spears found himself in the top tier by getting fifth place. He ended up breaking the tape in a time of 57.04.

A-G came through with several medals in the throwing events. Luke Lambert took fourth place with a throw of 47-03.50 in the shot put and came in third place in the discus with a mark of 139-09, while Tobin Englehard got fifth in the shot put with a throw of 46-04.

Earning the only medal for the Bluejays in the jumps was Josh Malousek. He finished in fifth place in the triple jump with a mark of 36-09.50.

There was only one relay run at the meet and A-G was able to take fourth place in the 4x800. The team of Robbie Rist, Logan McVay, Nick Wilhite and Elliot Gossin clocked a 10:25.92.

The Bluejay girls were missing several athletes due to other events going on during the same day as the Milford Invite. Despite this, A-G was still able to score 34 points and got sixth place.

“Even with a decent amount of our girls out due to FBLA, the group of girls that competed at Milford came home with some hardware,” A-G Girls Head Coach Andrea King said. “Hopefully, we can continue on an uphill climb as we head into next week with two meets on Tuesday and another on Thursday.”

Bree Schefdore was the top finisher for the Bluejays by taking second place in the 100 meter dash. She was able to clock a time of 30.75.

Coming through with two medals in the 400 meter dash and the 800 meter run was Kiya Johnson. She got third and ran a 1:12.30 in the 400 and got fourth and ran a 2:48.85 in the 800.

Jenna Grell was also a medalist in the 800 meter run. She got sixth place in a time of 2:57.38.

In the 3,200 meter, run Dayna Wilson was able to battle to a sixth place finish. She beat Josie Turnbull of Centennial by two seconds to get a medal in a time of 16:14.43.

The 4x800 meter relay team of Johnson, Wilson, Kaia Craig and Grell got second place in a time of 12:31.61.

Lauren Gerdes was the only medalist for the Bluejays in the field events. She took third place in the high jump by clearing 5-00.

Just outside the medals in the shot put and the discus throws for A-G was Piper Boggs. She got seventh place in both events with a throw of 30-04.50 in the shot put and a toss of 90-02 in the discus.

The Bluejays were at the Nebraska Track and Field Festival held by Papillion-La Vista on April 19. They will also be at the Platteview Invite at 2 p.m. on April 21.

MILFORD BOOSTER CLUB RESULTS

Boys Discus- 10. Jaden Wilsey 101-01; Girls Discus- 14. Anna Reisen 66-06; Boys shot put- 12. Braxton Buck 37-05; Girls shot put- 10. Anna Reisen 28-08; Boys long jump- 10. Keldon VanLangingham 16-03, 11. Mason Fortney 16-01; Girls long jump- 8. Alivia Pike 13-05, 9. Emma Keith 13-03, 11. Olivia Christner 12-09.50; Girls triple jump- 9. Emma Keith 28-08.75, 11. Olivia Christner 27-01.50; Boys high jump- 8. Josh Malousek 5-08; Girls 100 meter dash- 14. Olivia Christner 15.12, 18. Eboni Simpson 17.34; Boys 200 meter dash- 7. Aiden Krumwiede 24.85; Girls 200 meter dash- 9. Bree Schefdore 30.75; 15. Eboni Simpson 28.75; Boys 400 meter dash- 12. Isaac Nonella 1:05.72; Boys 800 meter run- 7. Logan McVay 2:25.90; 12. Payen Alexander 2:33.02; Girls 800 meter run- 14. Kaia Craig 3:35.59; Girls 1,600 meter run- 7. Dayna Wilson 7:43.75; Girls 100 meter hurdles- 9. Kamarin Simmons 22.65; Boys 300 meter hurdles- 10. Tristan Harms 51.36, 12. Isaac Nonella 53.04.