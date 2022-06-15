Bridges powers Ashland to win over Mount Michael

ASHLAND – The Ashland Senior Legion baseball team was able to get a 1-0 victory over Mount Michael in a pitchers’ duel at home on June 8. The Bluejays were limited to just one hit, but it was enough to pick up the victory.

Cade Bridges was locked in on the mound, going all seven innings with four hits given up and seven strikeouts.

The Bluejays’ lone run of the game came in the bottom of the fifth. After Levi Kennedy and Bridges were walked, Cody Pluta drove in a run on a bunt that Mount Michael made an error on.

Carter Washburn had the only hit of the game for Ashland. Scoring the deciding run in the win was Kennedy.

In the Millard Sox tournament on June 10 to 12, the Bluejays finished with a 2-2 mark. They defeated Minden 16-3 on June 10 and Wood River 13-4 on June 12 and lost to Roncalli Catholic 9-5 and Millard Sox Black 11-5 on June 11.

Ashland scored five runs in the first, third and the sixth innings against the Whippets in the 13-run romp on Friday.

Carter Washburn started the game off with an infield single and then Maxwell Bendler singled to center scoring the first run. A triple from Kennedy to left field plated two and then Bridges flew out to center driving in two and making it 5-0.

A hit-by-pitch and a walk gave the Bluejays two baserunners in the top of the third. Jake Butler crossed home on an error and a single from Dawson Thies scored Pluta, which put Ashland up by seven.

Aidan Washburn singled to center, driving in Bridges and Carson Ballard and then Emerick Hegwood scored on a steal of home to make it 10-1 in favor of the Bluejays.

Minden got two more runs in the third and Ashland finished with one run in the fifth and five runs in the sixth.

Bridges powered Ashland with one hit and five runs batted in. Carter Washburn and Aidan Washburn both came with two RBs and at least one hit. Thies, Hegwood, Bendler and Ballard all ended up with one RBI apiece.

In the Bluejays’ second win of the tournament against Wood River, they led from start to finish. A big reason for that was Ashland ended up scoring eight runs in the top of the first.

After striking out the first batter for Ashland, the Eagles walked two batters and then made an error to load the bases. A ball that got by the catcher scored Kennedy and then another walk made it 2-0 in favor of the Bluejays.

Bridges singled in the infield scoring the third run and the fourth run came in on a hit-by-pitch. Coming up with a single to center that scored two and made it 6-0 was Ballard.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Butler was hit by a pitch and Kennedy was intentionally walked to make it an eight-run contest.

Wood River cut the lead in half in the bottom of the third with four runs. Ashland responded by scoring four runs of their own in the top of the fourth and then one run in the fifth.

Coming up with two RBI and one hit was Ballard. Hegwood, Thies, Bridges, Kennedy, Butler, Bendler and Carter Washburn all drove in one run each.

Giving up four earned runs with four strikeouts in three innings as the starter was Pluta. Carter Washburn and Bendler both pitched one inning in relief and gave up no runs.

In a pair of losses on Saturday, the Bluejays were up 5-4 going into the final inning against Roncalli and had a 4-3 lead after three against the Millard Sox Black. In both cases, Ashland’s opponents responded with five-run innings to put the games out of reach for Bluejay comebacks.

Bendler and Butler had one hit and one RBI against Roncalli. Getting the team’s fourth hit was Hegwood. Going 5.1 innings on the mound as the starter was Kennedy who gave up eight earned runs and had six strikeouts. Pitching 0.2 innings with one earned run allowed was Carter Washburn.

Against Millard, Bendler, Kennedy, Pluta and Hegwood drove in one run apiece on at least one hit. Pitching 3.1 innings as the starter with five earned runs given up and two strikeouts was Hegwood and Aidan Washburn went 3.2 innings with three earned runs surrendered and one strikeout.

Ashland played Waverly at home on June 14. They are taking part in a triangular with Mount Michael and North Platte on June 18. The Bluejays play Mount Michael at 9 a.m. and North Platte at 11:30 a.m.