ASHLAND – The Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) is a family oriented tour which provides rider friendly routes and numerous amenities for its participants. The tour offers bicyclists the opportunity to take part in a three-, four-day or week-long bike ride celebrating the Good Life of Nebraska. BRAN is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that provides scholarships to Nebraska high school seniors from the overnight host communities to attend Nebraska trade schools, colleges, universities and other post-secondary opportunities.

The theme of this year’s BRAN is “Nebraska’s Greatest Show on Two Wheels” which will provide the opportunity to ride on both paved highways and gravel ride options through scenic areas of south central Nebraska. The ride will start in Benkelman on Sunday, June 4 and overnight in Cambridge, Alma, Red Cloud, Hebron, Wilber, Seward and will end in Ashland on Saturday, June 10.

This year’s BRAN will again have three- and four-day options as well as the traditional seven-day tour and several gravel ride options.

While BRAN provides scholarships, tje ultimate goal is to offer bicyclists a safe and fun ride each year. BRAN awards scholarships to students selected from the host communities’ schools with the only qualifier that those students attend a Nebraska school or other educational opportunity.

The cost of the tour is $350 for the week, $240 for the four-day and $180 for the three-day tour; registration increases after April 1.

Included in the fee are transportation of bicycles to the start town, transportation of all gear during the week, stationary and mobile support on the road including water and refreshments, hot showers with towels, a commemorative t-shirt, and water bottle and coffee in the morning.

Additionally the tour provides the opportunity to ride with fellow cyclists and to meet with town residents and enjoy the good life of Nebraska. Bus rides to the beginning town of Benkelman is an additional charge.

Registration should be done on-line at BRAN-inc.org. There are no paid employees and BRAN is run completely by volunteers who use personal time to work for the benefit of the riders.

For more information, contact Doug Scherlie, rresident and ride director, at 402-297-1230 or email bicyclerideacrossnebraska@gmail.com or Lee Lazure, vice president/public relations at 402-689-7954 or e-mail at llazure@hotmail.com.