Board of supervisors sets officials’ new salaries

Normally, the board would have set the elected officials’ salaries earlier, but County Clerk Patti Lindgren said the Nebraska Association of County Officials was late in sending its survey of Nebraska county officials’ salaries. The board needed the survey in order to compare its wages to those of nearby counties.

Board Chairperson David Lutton said that when the board entered executive session, it became clear that Saunders County officials were making much less than those in many comparable counties.

“We don’t want to be high, we don’t want to be low,” Lutton said. “We want to be competitive and right in the middle of the array for our group (of nearby counties). And in reviewing all this, what we found was that we were considerably behind the other counties.”

The salaries, which Nebraska law requires to be reset every four years before the county officials election cycle, had been the subject of concern at recent board meetings, particularly after the board in October approved a $2/hour raise for all employees in the county’s law enforcement and corrections department.

That left other county officials scratching their heads as to why one department should receive a raise and the rest should lag behind.