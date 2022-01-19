Board of supervisors sets officials’ new salaries

WAHOO – Saunders County elected officials are set to receive a significant boost to their salaries, in a move that’s meant to keep the county competitive in attracting talent in a crowded job market.
With the deadline to set the salaries looming on Jan. 15, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors entered into executive session at its Jan. 11 meeting to deliberate “personnel matters.”
Nearly two hours later, the board emerged with new figures that bumped the current base salaries up by more than 12%, with the county officials in attendance expressing their thanks to the board.
“We need to stay competitive,” said County Treasurer Amber Scanlon. “This is much more in line with what I’m hearing from counties that are going through this today.”
The county attorney’s salary will be $104,456, the county sheriff will make $83,979 and the county surveyor will receive $66,000. The county clerk, the county assessor/register of deeds, the clerk of the district court and the county treasurer will each make $72,500, which is up from their previous salaries of $64,394. The county clerk will receive an additional $6,500 per election cycle for serving as the election commissioner.
The base salaries will increase by 3% each year. For the previous eight years, officials’ salaries saw yearly raises of 1.5%.
Normally, the board would have set the elected officials’ salaries earlier, but County Clerk Patti Lindgren said the Nebraska Association of County Officials was late in sending its survey of Nebraska county officials’ salaries. The board needed the survey in order to compare its wages to those of nearby counties.
Board Chairperson David Lutton said that when the board entered executive session, it became clear that Saunders County officials were making much less than those in many comparable counties.
“We don’t want to be high, we don’t want to be low,” Lutton said. “We want to be competitive and right in the middle of the array for our group (of nearby counties). And in reviewing all this, what we found was that we were considerably behind the other counties.”
The salaries, which Nebraska law requires to be reset every four years before the county officials election cycle, had been the subject of concern at recent board meetings, particularly after the board in October approved a $2/hour raise for all employees in the county’s law enforcement and corrections department.
That left other county officials scratching their heads as to why one department should receive a raise and the rest should lag behind.
Scanlon spoke in front of the board at its Nov. 23 meeting, expressing her frustration and calling for unilateral wage increases throughout county government.
A letter from Public Defender Thomas Klein’s office, signed by multiple county officials, was presented to the board that day, too, which asked that the supervisors “strongly consider pay increases not only for the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office and the Saunders County Corrections staff, but for all staff members in the other Saunders County offices.”
If county employees receive a wage increase, the raise likely will not come until July. But the county board has pledged to conduct a wage study to compare Saunders County’s wages to other nearby counties.
“We’ll have a wage study that basically goes out and determines where all the other counties are and where we should be when we look at pay for all of our employees,” Lutton said.
Scanlon said she’s satisfied with the pay increase for county officials, but she said she hopes it opens the door to being able to pay her department’s employees more.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” she said. “It’s hard to pay your employees more whenever the county officials aren’t being paid at a marketable wage.”
