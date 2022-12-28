Board Buzz: Township board vacancies filled, Interim public defender appointed

WAHOO — Before the Dec. 20 Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting, three county townships were at risk of becoming “inactive” under Nebraska state statute due to an excess of vacancies on the township’s board.

The townships in question were Green Township, Marble Township and Mariposa Township, all of which had only one or zero candidates file for the 2022 elections. When there are two or more vacancies on a township board, the township becomes inactive, at which point the county board is assigned to fill the vacancies. If those vacancies can’t be filled, public hearings are held regarding the termination of the township board altogether.

In the general election, voters elected Aaron Carritt to the Green Township board and Chris Simanek to the Mariposa Township board. Both townships needed at least one more member added to the board. Marble Township had zero candidates file for the election, meaning at least two members needed to be added to the board.

Before the county board on Dec. 20 was the task of re-appointing township board members, who — according to a letter to the board from County Clerk and Election Commissioner Patti Lindgren — had “for one reason or another, missed the deadline to file for re-election or to be a declared write-in.”

Roger Johnson and Dave Chvatal, both of Malmo, were reappointed to the Mariposa Township board, joining Simanek and filling the board. Kody Karloff and Justin Heldt were reappointed to serve on Marble Township’s board, satisfying the requirement of the township having at least two members. All members will serve four-year terms.

After the meeting, Green Township was still without a second township board member and will need to find a new member to be appointed at the county board’s Jan. 3 meeting. The Dec. 27 meeting was canceled for the holidays.

Townships are usually responsible for road upkeep, such as snow removal.

In other county news, Emily Mathews was appointed as the county’s interim public defender, taking over for longtime county public defender Thomas Klein, who was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to the judgeship of the County Court for the Sixth Judicial District.

Part of Klein’s move means that he is leaving behind his office in Wahoo. The county public defender’s office will now move into the basement of the Saunders County Courthouse, starting in mid-January.