Bluejays wrestlers battle hard in back-to-back meets

WAVERLY – The Ashland-Greenwood wrestlers started the new season with no breaks, wrestling at the Waverly Triangular on Dec. 2 and the Columbus Lakeview Invite on Dec. 3.
The Bluejays defeated Wahoo 46-24 and lost to Waverly 63-12 at Waverly and took fifth place with 78 points at the Columbus Lakeview Invite one day later.
“Guys went out and competed hard from top to bottom,” A-G Head Coach Jake Nichelson said. “We have plenty of room for improvement, but I am very comfortable with where we are now compared to where we need to be in February.”
Against the Warriors in their dual at Waverly, Bluejay returning state medalist Blaine Christo earned a victory at 132. Points were at a premium between him and Caden Smart, but Christo was able to pull out a 1-0 decision.
The next victory for A-G came at 160 pounds with Treyton Tweton. He beat Braden Hasenkamp with a 4-0 decision.
Shon Cote was too much to handle for Silas Shellito at 182 pounds. He controlled the match from the get-go and earned a major decision for the Bluejays at 12-2.
At the heavyweights of 220 and 285 pounds, Luke Lambert and Ben Harris were able to both pick up pins for A-G. Lambert’s came split seconds into his match with Dominek Rohleder and Harris earned his over Trevor Beavers at the two-minute mark.
Coming up on the losing end against Wahoo were Cody Pluta at 138 pounds and Lucas Konen at 120 pounds.
Against a difficult Waverly squad, wins were hard to come by for the Bluejays. Despite this, they had three wrestlers come out victorious in Christo at 132 pounds, Tweton at 160 pounds, and Lambert at 220 pounds.
Christo beat Drew Hollibaugh with a pin in 3:07 and Tweton and Lambert both won their matches over Aden Smith and Nate Leininger, respectively, with 10-5 decisions.
At the Lakeview Invite, the Bluejays came home with eight medalists. The top finisher out of all the wrestlers was Christo who won at 132 pounds.
He started the tournament off with a bye and then earned a pin in 0:56 of Jacob Lind of Elkhorn Valley and a pin in 3:38 over Landon Maschmeier of Columbus Lakeview in the quarterfinals and semifinals. In the championship, he defeated Zach Hartl of Elkhorn Valley with a 5-2 decision.
Coming up just short of winning was Lambert at 220 pounds. After receiving a bye he pinned his way to the finals in a 1:04 and 1:08 over Jude Burton of Raymond Central and Jerrod Land of Fullerton.
In the title bout, he squared off with Landon Ternus of Lakeview who was able to pin him in 4:56.
At 170 pounds, Upton shook off a rough triangular by getting fourth. He won a 5-1 decision to start the day and then lost a major decision by a score of 12-2 in the semifinal.
He won a close consolation semifinal match over Kreyton Rockefeller of Gibbon at 3-2 to reach the third and fourth place match. There he would lose to Aiden Liston of Wayne, 5-4 in a tiebreaker.
One weight class below him at 160 pounds, Treyton Tweton got fourth. He earned a pin in the quarterfinals in a 1:03, but then lost by tech fall at 18-3 in the semifinals.
He rebounded with a pin in a 1:57 over Jesus Hernandez of Gibbon in the consolation semifinal but was then pinned in 2:31 by Tie Hollandsworth from Raymond Central in the third and fourth place match.
Other medalists at the meet for the Bluejays were Harris who got fifth at 220 pounds and went 3-2, Terry Walker who got sixth at 106 and went 1-2, Austyn Cote who went 3-2 at 132 pounds and got sixth, and Ty Beetison who went 3-3 and got sixth at 160 pounds. Both Cody Pluta at 138 pounds and Washburn at 152 pounds also picked up wins.
The Bluejays are busy once again this week with several meets. They travel to West Point for a dual with Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Dec. 9 and will compete in the Crete Tournament on Dec. 11.