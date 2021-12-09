Bluejays wrestlers battle hard in back-to-back meets

At 170 pounds, Upton shook off a rough triangular by getting fourth. He won a 5-1 decision to start the day and then lost a major decision by a score of 12-2 in the semifinal.

He won a close consolation semifinal match over Kreyton Rockefeller of Gibbon at 3-2 to reach the third and fourth place match. There he would lose to Aiden Liston of Wayne, 5-4 in a tiebreaker.

One weight class below him at 160 pounds, Treyton Tweton got fourth. He earned a pin in the quarterfinals in a 1:03, but then lost by tech fall at 18-3 in the semifinals.

He rebounded with a pin in a 1:57 over Jesus Hernandez of Gibbon in the consolation semifinal but was then pinned in 2:31 by Tie Hollandsworth from Raymond Central in the third and fourth place match.

Other medalists at the meet for the Bluejays were Harris who got fifth at 220 pounds and went 3-2, Terry Walker who got sixth at 106 and went 1-2, Austyn Cote who went 3-2 at 132 pounds and got sixth, and Ty Beetison who went 3-3 and got sixth at 160 pounds. Both Cody Pluta at 138 pounds and Washburn at 152 pounds also picked up wins.

The Bluejays are busy once again this week with several meets. They travel to West Point for a dual with Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Dec. 9 and will compete in the Crete Tournament on Dec. 11.