Bluejays takedown Chieftains behind solid second

YUTAN – The Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team knocked off Yutan 49-27 in a Capitol Conference matchup in Yutan on Jan. 17. A 17-1 scoring surge they had in the second quarter was big factor in the win for the Bluejays.

“Once we settled in, our defense did a really good job,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “We had a few early breakdowns defensively and then really made things difficult for Yutan. Our offense was not as consistent as we would have liked. We have some things we need to clean up, focus on, and improve so that our offense can get back on track.”

Cade Bridges got the offense going for A-G in the early going with a fast break layup to make it 4-0.

Later on, the Bluejays trailed 5-4 when Cougar Konzem hit a trey. AJ Arensberg tied the game back up for Yutan on the next possession with a layup.

Another three from Konzem and a layup in transition by Brooks Kissinger gave A-G a 14-10 lead at the end of the first.

In the second quarter, the Bluejays stepped up on the defensive end and only allowed the Chieftains to score one point. A Kissinger steal and layup helped A-G put up 17 points and go into the break with a 31-11 advantage.

Out of the half, Yutan tried to get back into the game. A 10-2 scoring run was capped off for the Chieftains with a three from Nolan Timm which cut the Bluejays lead to 33-22.

Bridges kept A-G’s offense afloat with a three and layup to make it 40-22 heading to the final frame.

A fantastic game for Bridges continued into the fourth when he came up with a steal and scored on a layup. Seven more points were put up by the Bluejays compared to five for Yutan in a 22-point victory for A-G.

Finishing with 11 steals were the Bluejays and the Chieftains had four. A-G also pulled down 28 boards compared to 15 for Yutan.

Pacing the Bluejays with 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals was Konzem. Dropping in 12 points was Kissinger, Bridges had nine, Dawson Thies scored eight and Jaxson Hamm, Luke Clark and Drake Zimmerman finished with two.

The second game of the week for A-G was another road contest, this time at Syracuse. Similar to the Yutan game, the Bluejays had no problems knocking off the Rockets in a 65-21 victory.

“This was a game where we got back to playing like ‘us’”, Mohs said. “Our defense was great throughout the game, making it tough for them to score while forcing them into 22 turnovers. Our offense really clicked as well. We hit our outside shots, finished on the inside and the 18 assists showed our unselfishness. It was really fun to watch and provided great energy as we begin our conference tournament this week.”

Early on in the first, Konzem knocked down a three that put A-G up by five. That was followed up by Drake Zimmerman and Kissinger both making treys which increased the Bluejays lead out to 17-3 heading to the second.

Kissinger continued to be a big source of offense in the second with a three and a layup in transition. When everything was said and done, A-G put up another 12 points and increased their edge out to 29-10 at halftime.

Similar to the first half, the Bluejays played tough defense and only gave up seven points in the third and four in the fourth to Syracuse. On the other end, A-G had 14 points in the third and then exploded for 22 points in the final frame.

In the 34-point victory, the Bluejays had 20 rebounds and the Rockets finished with 15. A-G also dished out 17 assists, had 13 steals and five blocks.

From the field, the Bluejays shot 60% and made 47% from three. They also shot 75% from the free throw line.

Leading A-G with 18 points and seven assists was Kissinger, while Zimmerman put up 14 points and Konzem ended up with 13 points. Scoring nine points with five rebounds was Jacobsen.

This week the Bluejays are taking part in the Capitol Conference Basketball Tournament. They played Arlington at home in the first round at 6 p.m. on Jan. 23.