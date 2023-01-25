Bluejays take third place at conference invite

CONESTOGA – At the Capitol Conference Meet at Conestoga on Jan. 21, the Ashland-Greenwood boys wrestling team improved on last year’s finish by taking third place with 111.50 points. Winning the conference was Syracuse with 149.50 points and Raymond Central was second with 148.5 points.

Treyton Tweton was the only conference champion for the Bluejays with a gold medal at 170 pounds. After receiving a bye in the first round, he pinned Mason Serkiz of Conestoga and Cameron Shultz of Raymond Central in 3:22 and 2:36.

Earning second place at 145 and 182 pounds were Blaine Christo and Carver Konzem.

In his first two matches, Blaine Christo pinned Aiden Crawford of Logan View in 2:45 and got a tech fall against Wyatt Jelinek of Raymond Central by a score of 17-2. The senior lost his first match of the year when Barret Brandt of Syracuse picked up an 11-2 major decision against him.

Konzem got two pins in 0:22 and 0:45 against Marcos Barron of Syracuse and Trey Rodis of Syracuse. In his title match at 182, Konzem was disqualified against Logan Jelinek of Raymond Central.

Finishing in third place for A-G were Davis Brady at 120 pounds and Ty Beetison at 160.

Brady lost his first match and responded by pinning Jagar Barnes of Louisville in 3:31. In the third place match, he got revenge on Colton Sprague of Syracuse who beat him in his first match by pinning him in 2:49.

Getting a pin to start his day at 160 was Ty Beetison against Nate Rupp of Yutan in 1:12. He followed that up by getting pinned by Tie Hollandsworth of Raymond Central and then winning a 7-0 decision over Wesley Short of Fort Calhoun. To finish the tournament off, Ty Beetison pinned Wyatt Willnerd of Logan View in a 1:18 in the third place match.

At 138 and 106 pounds, Walker Terry and Isaac Christo came in fourth place. Isaac Christo won a 10-9 decision over Max Egr of Yutan and defeated Ethan Avidano of Conestoga 8-2. Terry pinned Evan Morrical of Conestoga in 3:39.

Not medaling but picking up two pins was Jackson Meyers at 152 pounds. Matthew McConnell earned one pin at 126 pounds.

The previous day, the Bluejays were at the always competitive David City Invite on Jan. 20. Taking sixth place was A-G with 92 points. Millard West was first with 152 points.

Blaine Christo at 145 pounds and Tweton at 170 had first place finishes for the Bluejays.

In his first three matches, Blaine Christo pinned Elija Perez of Aurora and Blaine Orta of East Butler in 2:25 and 0:59. He also earned an 11-0 major decision over Daren Vodicka of David City.

After receiving a bye in the first round, Tweton went on to win by pin in 0:35, 0:46 and 5:23 against Truitt Logan of Millard West, Josue Veliz of Schuyler and Gabe Stock of Tekamah-Herman. In a back and forth match in the finals, Tweton held on for a 3-2 decision against Barrett Andel of David City.

Taking a second place finish at 182 pounds was Konzem. He got pins in 0:16, 1:31, 3:38 and 3:14 in his first four times on the mat and then was pinned himself in the finals.

Ty Beetison went 3-1 at 160 pounds and came in third place. The senior pinned Alex Braniff of Tekamah-Herman in 0:56 in the third and fourth place match.

Rounding out the scoring for A-G was Isaac Christo at 138 pounds with two pins and getting seventh place. Jackson Myers at 152 pounds got one pin against Aidan Hardin of Malcolm in 1:54 and took 12th place.

This week the Bluejays have a dual at Nebraska City at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26. Two days later they will be at the Boone Central Invite at 10 a.m. on Jan. 28.