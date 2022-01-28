Bluejays take second place at pin tournament

Taking second place was Treyton Tweton at 160 pounds and Shon Cote at 182. Tweton earned a pin in 0:35 and then won an 11-8 and 6-4 decision in his next two victories.

At 145 pounds Colton Cerveny picked up one win and got fifth place. He got a pin in his last match against Blake Dickey of Louisville in 2:54.

On Jan. 22, Ashland-Greenwood was the host of the Capitol Conference Wrestling Tournament. The Bluejays didn’t disappoint the home fans by scoring 106.5 points and getting fifth place overall. Winning the conference was Raymond Central with 209 points and Yutan got second place with 143.5.

The top finishers for A-G were their two rated wrestlers – Christo at 132 pounds and Lambert at 220. Both wrestlers had to settle for second place after tough losses in the finals.

Christo’s tournament started with him pinning Noah McKenzie of Syracuse in 3:26. He then knocked off Tannen Honken of Yutan in 2:27 with a pin and Lance Olberding of Fort Calhoun with a 6-4 decision.