Bluejays take second place at pin tournament

SYRACUSE – After being snowed out on Jan. 14, the Ashland-Greenwood wrestling team traveled to the Syracuse Pin Tournament on Jan. 19. It was worth the trip for the Bluejays as they walked away with a second-place finish with 33 points.
Earning first-place finishes at the meet were Austyn Cote at 126 pounds, Blaine Christo at 132, Ty Beetison at 152, Carver Konzem at 170 and Luke Lambert at 220 pounds.
Getting pins in a 1:16 and 0:34 against Colton Hauptman of Auburn and Nicholas McCaul of Louisville was Austyn Cote. Christo won with a 19-3 tech fall over Noah McKenzie of Syracuse in 0:13 and then pinned Isaiah Morrow of Auburn and Niklas Sorensen of Louisville in 2:23 on his way to getting first.
Winning all his matches by pin was Tweton. They came against Tieran Cox of Syracuse, Jesse McLaughlin of H-T-R-S, Brant Gulizia of Auburn, and Bryce McLain of Lousiville in 1:24, 0:23, 1:18 and 0:12, respectively.
Konzem had about as good a start to his season as he could have hoped for by going 4-0 and pinning all his opponents. Those victories came in 0:20, 3:18, 0:12 and 1:45 against Zain Ericksen of Archbishop Bergan, Andy Mololey of H-T-R-S, Reed Toelle of Louisville and Owen Wander of Syracuse.
Improving to 19-3 on the year with four wins was Lambert. He pinned Treyton Jones of Syracuse, Clay Hedges of Archbishop Bergan and Daryl Wheeldon of Auburn in 0:24, 1:18 and 0:28. In his title match, Lambert won a 13-3 major decision against Isaac Bittner of H-T-R-S.
Taking second place was Treyton Tweton at 160 pounds and Shon Cote at 182. Tweton earned a pin in 0:35 and then won an 11-8 and 6-4 decision in his next two victories.
At 145 pounds Colton Cerveny picked up one win and got fifth place. He got a pin in his last match against Blake Dickey of Louisville in 2:54.
On Jan. 22, Ashland-Greenwood was the host of the Capitol Conference Wrestling Tournament. The Bluejays didn’t disappoint the home fans by scoring 106.5 points and getting fifth place overall. Winning the conference was Raymond Central with 209 points and Yutan got second place with 143.5.
The top finishers for A-G were their two rated wrestlers – Christo at 132 pounds and Lambert at 220. Both wrestlers had to settle for second place after tough losses in the finals.
Christo’s tournament started with him pinning Noah McKenzie of Syracuse in 3:26. He then knocked off Tannen Honken of Yutan in 2:27 with a pin and Lance Olberding of Fort Calhoun with a 6-4 decision.
Those wins set up a match with Logan Bryce of Raymond Central, who is No. 3 in Class C at 132. Christo, who is No. 4 in Class B at 132, found himself on his back to start the match, and as a result, fell behind 6-0. He tried making a comeback in the third period, but it wasn’t enough as he dropped an 8-2 decision to Bryce.
Lambert pinned Jesse Hartline of Fort Calhoun and Colby DenHartog of Raymond Central in 2:52 and 0:28 in his first two matches.
Against Logan Booth of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, who tops Class C at 220 pounds, Lambert (No. 6 in Class B) battled him to a 2-2 tie after two periods. Booth was able to get two points with a takedown in the third, which allowed him to pick up a 4-2 victory.
Getting third place for Bluejays were Beetison at 152 pounds, Tweton at 160 and Konzem at 170.
Beetison matched up with Jett Arensberg of Yutan in the first round and he was able to pin him in 5:11. After losing a 5-2 decision to Kyle Peterson of Raymond Central he won a 9-0 major decision against Kolton Gilmore of Arlington to reach the finals. In the third-place match, he pinned Arensberg again, this time in 3:46.
Tweton started his day at 160 pounds by getting pinned in 2:11 by Jesse Keiser of Yutan. He was able to turn it around with a pin of Tyler Sears of Syracuse in 0:53 and Jacob Beans of Arlington in 0:25.
Konzem moved to 8-1 on the year with a pin of Lane Johannes of Arlington in 0:59, a pin of Reed Toelle of Louisville in 0:11, a 14-9 decision victory over Braydon Wobken of LV/S-S and 2-0 decision against Owen Wander of Syracuse.
His only loss was a narrow 4-3 decision against Grant Nixon of Fort Calhoun.
The final two medalists for A-G were Austyn Cote at 126 pounds and Lucas Konen at 120 in fourth place. Konen won a 5-4 decision against Levi Lasher of Fort Calhoun and Austyn Cote got a 4-0 decision against Brock Skeahan of Raymond Central and picked up a 15-0 tech fall of Nicholas McCaul of Louisville.
Shon Cote at 182 pounds, Colton Cerveny at 145 and Brandon Ott at 113 all won matches for the Bluejays at the Capitol Conference Meet but did not reach the medal stand.
This week the A-G wrestling team has a home dual against Class B No. 9 Nebraska City on Jan. 27 and travels to Albion for the Boone Central Invite on Jan. 29.