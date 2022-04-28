Bluejays take home seventh place at Platteview Invitational

SPRINGFIELD- The Ashland-Greenwood boys and girls track team finally got good weather for a meet at the Platteview Invite on April 22. Both Bluejay teams took home seventh place finishes with the girls team scoring 54 points and the boys finishing with 53 points.

“It was nice finally having a good weather day to post fast times, farther throws, and longer jumps,” Ashland-Greenwood Girls Head Coach Andrea King said. “The athletes were very encouraged and excited to see their hard work this season pay off in big ways. We had a handful of medal-winning performances, but even more, PRs set. As we near the end of our regular competition season, the girls are eager to continue to improve.”

All three relay teams for the A-G girls medaled and were able to set personal record times.

Joslyn Sargent, Bree Schefdore, Lauren Gerdes, and Kiya Johnson got second place and ran 52.16 in the 4x400 relay. Taking third place in the 4x100 were Jaycee Fangmeyer, Mira Comstock, Johnson, and Jenna Grell running an 11:04.74, and Alivia Pike, Audrey Whitehead, Gerdes, and Johnson came in fifth place posting a 4:35.65.

Taking second place in the field events were Gerdes and Alivia Pike. Clearing 5-00 in the high jump was Gerdes and Pike got over 8-00 in the pole vault.

Also medaling for the Bluejays in the pole vault was senior Hannah Keith. She ended up clearing 7-06 to get fifth place.

Coming through in third place in the 200 meter dash for A-G was Sargent in a time of 28.46. She also finished in fifth place in the 100 meter dash running a 13.64 alongside teammate Bree Schefdore.

Jadah Laughlin was also able to pull in two medals on the track in the hurdle events. She ran a 50.46 in the 300 meter hurdles to get third and took fourth clocking a 17.26 in the 100 meter hurdles.

For the first time in her career, Johnson was able to break the six minute barrier in the mile. She took sixth place in a time of 5:57.23.

Taking home a first place finish for the Bluejay boys was Tobin Englehard in the shot put with a personal record throw of 48-09. Second was Luke Lambert who finished with a mark of 45-09 in the shot put and 135-03 in the discus which were PRs.

The only other medalist in the field events for A-G was Robbie Rist in the pole vault. The sophomore took fifth place overall by clearing 10-00.

Coming in second and third place in the 4x100 and 4x800 meter relay on the track were the Bluejay boys. Lleyton West, Nathan Upton, Thomas Spears, and Evan Shepard clocked a 45.19 to get second in the 4x100 and Cooper Maack, Robbie Rist, Logan McVay, and Elliot Gossin ran a 9:23.75 to take second place in the 4x800.

In the 300 meter hurdles, A-G had two medalists with Spears and Peyton Vinkier who ran personal best. Spears came in fifth running a 45.20 and Vinkier took sixth clocking a 45.40.

Upton had fantastic performances in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. He got third place running an 11.80 in the 100 and took sixth in the 200 clocking a 24.27.

Gossin continues to churn out fantastic times in the 3,200 meter run. He ran another personal record time of 11:25.16 to get sixth place.

This week the Bluejays took part in the Conestoga Invite on April 25. They will also be at the Nebraska Capitol Conference Invite on April 30 at Yutan High School.

Platteview Track Invitational

Boys 100 meter dash- 8. Evan Shepard 11.97; Girls 100 meter dash- 19. Emma Keith 14.94; Boys 200 meter dash- 16. Keldon VanLangingham 25.60; Girls 200 meter dash- 7. Bree Schefdore 29.46, 12. Audrey Whitehead 30.73; Boys 400 meter dash- 11. Isaac Nonella 59.54, 14. Tristan Harms 1:03.61; Girls 400 meter dash- 10. Alivia Pike 1:07.70, 13. Olivia Christner 1:13.03; Boys 800 meter run- 10. Logan McVay 2:24.09, 13. Robbie Rist 2:27.84, 17. Payden Alexander 2:34.98; Girls 800 meter run- 11. Mira Comstock 2:55.69, 12. Jaycee Fangmeyer 2:56.29, 13. Miya Carson 2:57.37; Boys 1,600 meter run- 8. Cooper Maack 5:23.71, 15. Nick Wilhite 5:43.33; Girls 1,600 meter run- 10. Jenna Grell 6:20.36, 17. Dayna Wilson 7:01.67; Girls 3,200 meter run- 9. Dayna Wilson 15:30.74; Boys 110 meter hurdles- 7. Jackson Meyers 20.82; Girls 100 meter hurdles- 9. Hannah Keith 19.92; Boys 300 meter hurdles- 10. Tristan Harms 49.66; Girls 300 meter hurdles- 8. Hannah Keith 57.44; Boys 4x400 meter relay: 7. A-G (Peyton Vinkier, Aiden Krumwiede, Jonah Hamm, Mason Fortney) 3:57.64; Boys shot put- 15. Braxton Buck 37-02; Girls shot put- 11. Alyonna Davis 30-08, 14. Piper Boggs 30-01, 15. Malia Howard 29-10; Boys discus- 7. Jaden Wilsey 120-11, 13. Braxton Mech 105-11; Girls discus- 14. Piper Boggs 86-10, 17. Anna Reisen 74-04, 19. Malia Howard 72-01; Boys high jump- 7. Ty Beetison 5-08; Boys pole vault- 8-06; Girls pole vault- 8. Emma Keith 6-06; Boys long jump- 10. Cayden Jackson 17-02.50, 13. Keldon VanLangingham 16-08.50, 14. Mason Fortney 16-05; Girls long jump- 16. Olivia Christner 12-11; Boys triple jump- 7. Cooper Maack 32-08.50, 8. Nick Wilhite 29-00.25; Girls triple jump- 10. Emma Keith 28-11.75, 12. Olivia Christner 28-03.25.