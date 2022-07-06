Bluejays take home second place from conference tournament

WAVERLY- The Ashland senior Legion Baseball Team proved they can play with the best teams in their class at the Eastern Nebraska Baseball League senior Tournament from July 28 through July 30. The Bluejays finished with a 2-1 mark beating Waverly 5-2 and Hickman 6-3, before losing 7-1 to Mount Michael in the title game.

In the opening round against the Waverly Empire Netting and Fence seniors, Ashland was able to come from behind to secure a three run victory.

The Bluejays didn’t waste any time getting on the scoreboard with one run in the first. Carter Washburn was walked to kick the inning off and then he got home on a single to left field from Jake Butler.

Trailing 2-1 in the top of the fourth, Ashland was able to tie the game when Butler came home when the ball got by the catcher. He got on base with an infield single to start the inning.

They were able to grab the lead in the fifth inning when Butler grounded out to shortstop with the bases loaded. This knocked in Carson Ballard and gave the Bluejays a 3-2 edge.

Two more security runs were tacked on for Ashland in the sixth with a single from Dawson Thies to the shortstop and a sac fly from Ballard to center field.

Finishing with two hits and two RBIs in the victory was Butler. Thies ended up with one hit and one run batted in and Ballard had one RBI on no hits.

The Bluejay’s continued to get strong pitching performances, this time by Cade Bridges. He went seven innings, gave up one earned run, and had 11 strikeouts.

With one victory over a quality opponent under their belt, Ashland was able to make it two when they knocked off the reigning Class B state champs at the senior level in Hickman.

Early on it was Hickman who went up 1-0. The Bluejays would respond with three runs in the top of the third to gain the lead.

With one out, Ashland was able to get two baserunners with a walk, and then Carter Washburn singled to left field. A triple from Butler to left field drove in two runs and then the third came home on a single to center from Levi Kennedy.

Hickman was able to tie the contest back up in the fourth inning with two runs on a hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and then an infield single.

The score would remain tied in the game until the top of the sixth. At that time, the Bluejays were able to plate three runs that ultimately won them the contest.

With one runner on Bridges knocked in the first run with a squeeze bunt and then he scored on a passed ball later on to make it 5-3. Carter Washburn hit in the final run of the game for Ashland with a single to right field.

Butler led the team with one hit and two runs batted in and Kennedy and Carter Washburn had one RBI and at least one hit. Going 6.1 innings, giving up no earned runs, and striking out five was Kennedy, while Carter Washburn went 0.2 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had two strikeouts.

With that win, the Bluejays moved on to play Mount Michael in the title game on Thursday. Ashland wasn’t able to get their bats going against the Knights with one run and as a result lost by six.

The Bluejays only run of the game came in the top of the third trailing 3-0. With two outs and one runner on, Carter Washburn singled to right field scoring Mayer.

Pitching 3.2 innings, giving up four earned runs, and striking out three batters was Thies. In relief, Cody Pluta went 2.1 innings, gave up one earned run, and had one strikeout.

This week Ashland played at Auburn on July 6. The seniors will be taking part in a tournament in Minnesota from July 8 through July 11 in St. Paul.