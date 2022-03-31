Bluejays take fifth place at home invite

WAVERLY- On a day that was extremely windy for the first outdoor meet of the season, the Ashland-Greenwood boys and girls track teams battled to a fifth place finish at their home invite on March 25 at Waverly High School. The girls ended up scoring 39 points, while the boys finished with 56 points.

Evan Shepard was the top performer for the boy’s team with three first place finishes in the high jump, the 110 meter hurdles, and the 300 meter hurdles. He was also a member of the 4x100 team that took home first place.

“We were led by Evan Shepard,” A-G Boys Head Coach Brian Thimm said. “Evan is one of the top hurdlers in the state. He picked up about right where he left off. I know he wanted to get sub-15 in the 110 hurdles but he ran 15.16, which is a very good start. He also won the gold in the 300 hurdles, high jump, and was a member of the 3rd place 4x100 team.”

Shepard’s time in the 300 meter hurdles was 44.20. He also ran a 15.16 in 110 meter hurdles, cleared 6-00 in the high jump, and helped the 4x100 meter relay team of Lleyton West, Nathan Upton, and Mason Fortney run a 46.73.

In his first year out for track, Nathan Upton is turning into a great sprinter on the track for the Bluejays. He ended up getting ninth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.10 but rebounded to get third in the 200 meter dash by running a 24.43.

West, who was another member of the 4x100 team, took fourth place in the 100 meter dash. In the prelims, he ran an 11.86 and was able to cut that time down to an 11.81 in the finals.

Medaling alongside Shepard in the high jump competition was Ty Beetison for the Bluejays. He ended up jumping 5-08 and continues to make huge improvements in the event from where he was at a season ago.

In the shot put, Luke Lambert was able to finish with a fifth place performance. His best throw in the competition was 44-07.50.

Rounding out the medalist for A-G, were Braxton Mech and Elliot Gossin taking sixth place in the discus and the 3,200 meter run. Mech threw the disc 105-11 and Gossin had a good kick at the end as he went on to run a personal best of 11:51.50.

On the girl’s side, Head Coach Andrea King was excited about how her team competed despite less than ideal weather conditions. This group wants to improve and continues to set its goals higher and higher.

“Despite the weather, the girls had a handful of really exciting performances,” King said. “With this being our first outdoor meet of the season, we were able to set some season-best marks, and even set personal bests. While we did see a lot of great things, we did highlight areas where we need to improve and put in some additional work. I'm proud of this group for how diligent they are with their goal-setting and how eager they are to set great marks and score points for their team.”

Leading the Bluejay girls with the team’s only first place finish was Lauren Gerdes. She won the high jump event with a season record of 5-02 and also took sixth place in the 300 meter hurdles in a time of 59.07.

Jadah Laughlin continues to be the top hurdler for the A-G. She got third in the 300 meter hurdles in a time of 55.18 and took fourth place in the 100 meter hurdles by clocking a 17.41 in the finals.

In both the 100 and 200 meter dashes, Presley Harms and Joslyn Sargent were finalists. Harms got seventh in the 100 meter dash in a time of 13.73 and eighth in the 200 by clocking a 30.67, while Sargent finished seventh in the 200 by running a 29.64 and was eighth in the 100 meter dash in a time of 13.85.

Jenna Grell and Dayna Wilson were able to pick up medals for their finishes in the distance events. Grell got fifth in the mile clocking a 6:35.27 and Wilson got sixth by running a 15:53.60.

In the relay events, both the 4x100 and 4x800 meter teams for the Bluejays got third place. The team of Harms, Sargent, Gerdes, and Laughlin ran a 55.03 in the 4x100 and Mira Comstock, Fangmeyer, Grell, and Kiya Johnson clocked an 11:54.86 in the 4x800.

This coming week the A-G track team will be competing on March 31 at the Norris Invite. The meet is set to start at 10:00 a.m.