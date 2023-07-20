ASHLAND- The bats for the Ashland Seniors came alive against the Wahoo State Bank Senior Reds in a 10-5 win at home on July 16. In the contest, the Bluejays picked up 11 hits and scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

In their final at-bat, Ashland battled at the plate and were issued three straight walks by the Reds. Next up in the order was Cade Bridges who singled to center driving in Elliot Gossin and Cael Smith to make it 7-5.

The Bluejays continued to tack onto their edge with a single by Dawson Thies to left field and then a sac fly to right field by Statton Corey.

Up 9-5, Gabe Mayer singled to center and Timmy Hunt doubled to center knocking in Thies and ending the game.

Before Ashland’s offensive breakthrough in the sixth, they put up two runs in the second and then scratched across another three runs in the third.

Finishing with one hit and three runs batted in was Corey and Mayer, Hunt and Bridges all had at least one hit and two RBIs. Thies rounded out the offense with one hit and one run batted in.

As the starting pitcher, Bridges went five innings, gave up one earned run and had eight strikeouts. In relief, Cody Pluta went one inning, gave up no earned runs and set down one batter on strikes.

The following day on July 15, the Bluejays lost to Hickman for the second time on the season by a final of 8-3 at home.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, Ashland battled back and put up two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Thies drove in Pluta with a single to center for the first run and then came around to score on a passed ball.

In the bottom of the second, the Bluejays were threatening to score once again after Gossin and Cael Smith both singled and then Pluta was plunked by a pitch. Another hit batter brought in Gossin and gave Ashland a 3-1 advantage.

That lead for the Bluejays lasted up until the top of the fifth when Hickman tied the game with two runs. They then added one in the sixth and four more in the seventh as they stretched their lead out to five runs in the end.

Getting one hit and driving in two runs was Thies and Timmy Hunt pitched six innings as the starter with two earned runs given up and three strikeouts. Coming on for one inning with one strikeout was Mayer.

Ashland played at Waterloo-Valley on July 18. They will be at the Area 2 Senior Legion Tournament at Springfield starting on July 21.

The winner of the Area will qualify for the Class B State Tournament in Pierce the following weekend.