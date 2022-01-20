Bluejays take down Trojans at home

ASHLAND – The Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team continues to bring the hot shooting hand into every game they play. It was no different against Class B No. 7 Platteview, as the Bluejays shot 51% from the field, 40% from three and 82% at the free-throw line in a 62-46 win on Jan. 11.
“Our guys really did a great job defensively the entire game and did not allow Platteview to do what they wanted to do,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “Offensively, we did a good job of finishing at the rim, knocking down some threes, and hitting our free-throws. We had a number of players do some really good things outside of scoring, specifically on defense where we held their three leading scorers below their season average which is a credit to our entire team and their effort.”
Brooks Kissinger got to work scoring early against the Trojans with a made three-pointer that put A-G up 7-0.
There was great fightback by Platteview as they tried to tie the contest up after their shaky start. A steal and layup by Cale Jacobsen helped the Bluejays take a 14-9 lead into the second quarter of action.
Kissinger and Max Parker both made threes in the second that kept A-G’s lead at five points at 23-18.
Both teams battled to a 15 point draw heading into halftime. At the break, it was the Bluejays who led 29-24.
A-G was able to leave their mark on the contest and pull away in the third quarter. They scored 21 points behind threes made from Parker and Cougar Konzem.
With one quarter left to play, the Bluejays had a commanding 50-31 advantage over the Trojans.
Platteview would end up outscoring A-G 15-12 in the final frame, but the hole they had dug themselves in prior to the quarter was too much to overcome.
Kissinger had his best game of the year so far with 20 points. Two points off his mark was Cale Jacobsen with 18 points, Parker scored 14, Dane Jacobsen had four and both Evan Shepard and Konzem finished with three points apiece.
Ten games into this season, the Bluejays have racked up 679 points and only given up 409 points. That’s about 67 points a game they are scoring. According to Mohs the outside shooting has been a key for the high powered offense.
“Our ability to shoot from the outside has made our offense more high powered as we try to compete with the better teams on our schedule,” Mohs said. “It has also helped us extend leads in some big games. Like any team, there are stretches or quarters where we struggle. Overall, we have a number of players who are really good shooters. So, if one player is "off" we have others who can pick them up.”