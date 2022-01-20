Bluejays take down Trojans at home

A-G was able to leave their mark on the contest and pull away in the third quarter. They scored 21 points behind threes made from Parker and Cougar Konzem.

With one quarter left to play, the Bluejays had a commanding 50-31 advantage over the Trojans.

Platteview would end up outscoring A-G 15-12 in the final frame, but the hole they had dug themselves in prior to the quarter was too much to overcome.

Kissinger had his best game of the year so far with 20 points. Two points off his mark was Cale Jacobsen with 18 points, Parker scored 14, Dane Jacobsen had four and both Evan Shepard and Konzem finished with three points apiece.

Ten games into this season, the Bluejays have racked up 679 points and only given up 409 points. That’s about 67 points a game they are scoring. According to Mohs the outside shooting has been a key for the high powered offense.