WAHOO – It took a fourth quarter comeback, but the Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team knocked off Douglas County West 54-51 in overtime in the first round of the C1-4 Subdistrict Tournament at Wahoo on Feb. 24. This was the third time this season that the Bluejays defeated the Falcons.

Out of the gate, A-G went up 2-0 with a pair of free throws from Brooks Kissinger. After that, the only other points for the Bluejays in the first came on a layup from Kissinger that made it 10-4 in favor of DC West.

In the second quarter, A-G’s deficit stayed at six points after a pair of buckets inside from Brooks Kissinger. Seven points by Cougar Konzem on two layups and a three pulled the Bluejays within three of the Falcons at 22-19 at halftime.

To start the third quarter, DC West went on a 6-0 scoring run. A-G answered back with a three and then two free throws from Konzem and a layup by Dawson Thies that tied the game at 28 apiece.

Drake Zimmerman closed the third with three free throws and a layup that made it 36-33 in favor of the Falcons heading to the final frame.

With less than two minutes in the game, the Bluejays found themselves trailing 47-38. A three and then a steal and layup by Kissinger pulled A-G within four.

Konzem closed out regulation with a layup inside and then a jumper in the middle of the lane that tied the game at 47-47.

In overtime, Konzem continued to have the hot hand with a bucket that put the Bluejays up by two. A three point play by Kissinger and then two free throws from Konzem gave A-G a 54-41 edge.

DC West had one last opportunity to tie the game, but they stepped out of bounds on their three-point attempt, giving the ball back to the Bluejays.

In the contest, A-G struggled from behind the arc at 12%. They shot better overall from the field at 41% and had 27 rebounds with seven assists.

The top scorer for the Bluejays was Konzem with 24 points and Kissinger had 18. Also in double figures was Zimmerman with 10 points and Thies put up two.

With the win, A-G moved on to play Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo in the Subdistrict Final game on Feb. 23. Even with a loss, the Bluejays will make a District Final in C-1 as a wildcard team.