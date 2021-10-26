Bluejays Softball earns postseason awards

Ashland- Recently the Capitol Conference gave out their awards and recognitions for the 2021 high school softball season. Making the list were several players from the Ashland-Greenwood Softball Team. They included Danielle Tonjes, Kaelyn Fisher, Hannah Keith, Piper Boggs, Joslyn Sargent, Devin Rodgerson, Abby Fisher, Alexa Meyer-Bundy, and Taum Gossin.

The first team selections were Tonjes and Fisher. On top of being named to the first team, Tonjes was selected as a Co-Captain.

Fisher had a .439 batting average for the 2021 season with 18 RBIs, three doubles, one triple, and a slugging percentage of .500. In the field, she had a spotless 1.000 fielding percentage and zero errors.

In 87 at-bats on the year, Tonjes had 24 RBIs, ten doubles, six home runs, and a slugging percentage of .735. Her fielding percentage for the year was .927 and she made only eight errors at second base.

Earning second-team nods for A-G was the team’s catcher Boggs and the team’s pitcher Hannah Keith. Boggs finished the season with 27 RBIs and six homers, while Keith batted .356 with 15 RBIs and had an ERA of 3.90 with 56 strikeouts on the mound.