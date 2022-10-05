Bluejays soar to victory over Pioneers on road

FORT CALHOUN- The Class C-1 No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood Football team secured their second district win of the year when they went on the road and took down Fort Calhoun 40-10 on Sept. 30. In the game, the Bluejays compiled 368-yards of total offense compared to 174-yards for the Pioneers.

“I loved the way our team came out and executed from start to finish,” A-G Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “We controlled the game from the start and it was nice to get as many kids in the game as well for experience. We are starting to become more consistent throughout the game which is important this time of year. All the credit goes to our kids.”

It was a slow offensive start to the game, with only one touchdown in the first quarter.

Drake Zimmerman was the one who scored it on a 2-yard run near the goal line. After the made extra point from Payden Alexander, A-G was up 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

On the first possession of the second quarter for the Bluejays, it took them seven plays to find the end zone. Scoring the touchdown on a one-yard run was Nathan Upton.

That score was followed up by two more touchdown runs of 15 and 17-yards by Thomas Spears and Upton. Both extra points by Alexander were straight through the uprights increasing the Bluejays edge out to 27-0.

To end the first half, the Pioneers cut A-G’s lead down to 27-3 with a 41-yard field goal.

On the opening possession of the second half, the Bluejays put together an 11-play scoring drive. It was capped off with a three-yard touchdown pass from Dane Jacobsen to Spears.

A-G scored again later on in the quarter on a 46-yard touchdown scamper by Logan Sobota. Making his third extra point of the game was Alexander pushing the Bluejays advantage to 40-3 heading to the final frame.

Fort Calhoun scored the only points of the fourth quarter on a six-yard touchdown run to make it a 30-point ballgame.

Throwing for 164-yards and one touchdown in the win was Jacobsen. Isaac Carson led the receiving core with 94-yards on four receptions and Spears had five catches for 41-yards and a score.

On the ground, Zimmerman picked up 68-yards and scored once and Logan Sobota earned 52-rushing yards and a touchdown. Gaining 29-yards and scoring twice was Upton and Spears came up with 23-rushing yards and found the end zone once.

Pacing the defense with nine tackles was Logan Sobota and Jaxson Hamm ended up with six tackles. Earning five tackles was Landon Sobota and Spears, Ty Beetison and Austyn Cote all had four tackles.

Next up for A-G is a matchup at Boys Town at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7. The Cowboys won their last game against Omaha Concordia 49-0.