Bluejays soar to new heights at home invite

ASHLAND – To say that the Ashland-Greenwood boys golf team has just made improvements over the last year would be an understatement. The Bluejays showed how far they have come at their home invite, the Bob Simpson Classic, on April 11 at the Ashland Golf Club by shooting a 348 and coming in sixth place. This was a very challenging meet with both Bennington and Norris setting school records for team score and the Titans also took home the team gold with a 292.

“I am ecstatic with the way they played,” A-G Head Coach Jordan Wallman said. “In my four years as the head coach that is the lowest team score that we’ve had. A 348 was 80 strokes better than the previous year for us.”

Three different golfers for A-G shot an 86 to lead the Bluejays. They were Hayden Hatzenbuehler, Isaac Carson and Justin Mills.

Despite tying with their scores, Carson got 30th, Mills took 31st and Hatzenbuehler was 32nd.

Four strokes back of the three pace setters for A-G was Aiden Beckenhauer with a 90. He carded a 42 on the front nine and then fell off by six strokes on the back nine with a 48.

Brayden Roberts finished in the fifth spot for the Bluejays by shooting 113. He had a front nine score of 50 and then ended with a 63 on the back nine.

On Friday, A-G was back in action in a home dual at the Ashland Golf Club against Yutan. Despite the success they had on Monday, the Bluejays fell off by shooting a 184 for nine holes compared to a 171 for the Chieftains.

“Yutan is a very talented golf team, so it was a tough dual,” Wallman said. “Hayden with a 41 is good; he knows where he can pick up some strokes. Isaac isn’t very happy with his 45 and he kind of just left some strokes out there. I think the kids expect higher of themselves.”

The top scorer for the Bluejays was Hatzenbuehler with a 41 for nine holes. He shot for par on three holes and eagled on hole eight.

Finishing second for A-G was Carson by shooting a 45. He capped off his day by shooting for par on the final hole.

Also coming in under 50 for the varsity was Beckenhauer with a 48. The fourth and fifth golfers for the Bluejays were Justin Mills with a 50 and Shawn Carey who carded a 53.

Leading the junior varsity for A-G was Michael Pinkman who shot a 44. He ended up getting par on three out of the nine holes.

Rounding out the score for the JV was Tony Bowdino who carded a 54 and Roberts who shot a 59.