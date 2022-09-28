Bluejays shutdown Mustangs on homecoming

ASHLAND- On homecoming night, the Class C-1 No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood football team couldn’t be stopped as they went on to defeat Omaha Concordia 49-0. The Bluejays picked up 314 yards of offense and the defense held the Mustangs to just 24 yards of total offense.

“It was great to get so many players quality Friday Night minutes,” A-G Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “We are proud of how our team handled this week and the way that all of them prepared. District play is so important that the coaching staff feels like we got off to a great start and are excited to build from here.”

Out of the gate, A-G started off on the right foot with Thomas Spears taking the opening kickoff 49 yards down to Concordia’s 38 yard line. Three plays later, Drake Zimmerman broke loose for an 18 yard touchdown run. The extra point by Payden Alexander was up and good giving the Bluejays a 7-0 lead.

Following the touchdown, A-G got two more rushing scores. They came on a 17 yard run from Lleyton West and 26 yard scamper from Logan Sobota. The Bluejays went one for two on the extra-point kicks, which gave A-G a 20-0 edge.

After the running game dominated on the first three possessions, the Bluejays were able to get the passing game going. Dane Jacobsen completed a pass to Logan Sobota that went for 13 yards and a score. The extra point by Alexander put A-G out in front at 27-0 at the end of the first quarter.

On the next drive for Concordia, Isaac Carson stepped in front of a pass and picked it off giving the Bluejays the football on their own 42.

It only took A-G five plays to move deep into Mustangs territory and get on the doorstep of scoring another touchdown. The drive was capped off with Jacobsen finding Spears with a five yard touchdown pass and pushing the Bluejays lead out to 34-0.

Nathan Upton became the fifth different A-G back to find the end zone on a six yard run. The Bluejays elected to go for two and got it when Jacobsen completed a pass to Ty Beetison.

Going into halftime, it was all Bluejays with a 42-0 lead over the Mustangs.

In the second half, A-G scored one more touchdown on a five yard run from Austyn Cote. The extra point from Alexander was up and good giving the Bluejays a 49 point advantage.

A-G was very efficient in the contest going six for six in the red zone. They were also two for four on third downs.

Completing 10 of 11 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns was Jacobsen. Logan Sobota had two grabs for 41 yards and a score, Isaac Carson came up with two catches for 22 yards and Spears had one catch for five yards and a touchdown.

On the ground, the Bluejays had a three headed monster with Zimmerman, Logan Sobota and Nathan Upton. Finishing with 51 yards on three carries and a score was Zimmerman, Logan Sobota compiled 50 yards on four carries and had one touchdown and Upton picked up 46 yards on seven carries and found the end zone once.

Defensively, Isaac Nonella and Tobin Engelhard earned five tackles and Grady Holtz and Aiden Washburn had four tackles. Jaden Wisely had three tackles and a sack, Braxton Buck picked up three tackles and Carson and Beetison both had one tackle and an interception.

This week, A-G is at Fort Calhoun at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30. The Pioneers come into the game off a 48-13 loss to Platteview in their first District game.