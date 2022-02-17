Bluejays send five wrestlers to state tournament

AURORA – The Ashland-Greenwood wrestling came prepared to compete at the B-2 District Wrestling Tournament at Aurora on Feb. 11 and 12, and as a result, five wrestlers qualified for the state tournament. As a team, the Bluejays finished in fourth place with 106 points.
The only district champion for A-G was Blaine Christo, who is ranked No. 4 in Class B at 132 pounds. He won his first two matches by pin over Grey Jarzynka of Elkhorn North and Jayson Patchin of Concordia/DC West in 1:40 and 3:44. In the championship bout, he earned a 4-3 decision against Lance Olberding of Fort Calhoun.
Luke Lambert, who is rated No. 5 at 220 pounds in Class B, took home second place. He pinned Jesse Hartline of Fort Calhoun and Jadon Webster of Elkhorn North in 5:56 and 3:23 and then dropped a 5-3 decision against Jay Ballard of Boys Town in the title bout.
Austyn Cote at 126 pounds, Ty Beetison at 145 pounds and Treyton Tweton at 152 pounds all earned third place.
Pinning Marshall Brydl of Boys Town at 2:23 and Bradyn Anaya of Ralston in 2:17 to reach the semifinals was Austyn Cote. He was pinned at 1:38 by Kyler Lauridsen of Bennington, but then rebounded to win a 7-0 decision against Carter Cline of Mount Michael Benedictine and pinned Jack Hartman of Concordia/DC West in 2:32.
Beetison was able to reach the semifinals by knocking off Rudy Brunkhorst of Columbus Scotus with a pin in 0:39 and Bryce Neuin of Plattsmouth with a 5-3 decision. After losing to Hunter Anderson of Bennington by pin in order to reach the finals, he knocked off Caleb Vokes of Grand Island Northwest in sudden victory 9-7 and earned a 3-2 decision against Bryce Neuin of Plattsmouth.
Starting off the tournament with pins in 0:40 and 1:43 against Jack Dustin of Mount Michael Benedictine and Dominic Vercellino of Plattsmouth was Tweton. After losing a 15-4 major decision in the semifinals, he pinned Zach Colley of Grand Island Northwest in 2:04 in the consolation semifinals and then won a 5-0 decision against Kayden Jensen of Concordia/DC West in the third and fourth place match.
Not qualifying for state, but winning matches for the Bluejays were Shon Cote at 182 pounds, Nathan Upton at 170 pounds, Carver Konzem at 160 pounds and Walker Terry at 106 pounds.
A-G will be competing in the first session of the State Wrestling Tournament at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 17 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The quarterfinal matches will follow the first round.