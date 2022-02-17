Bluejays send five wrestlers to state tournament

AURORA – The Ashland-Greenwood wrestling came prepared to compete at the B-2 District Wrestling Tournament at Aurora on Feb. 11 and 12, and as a result, five wrestlers qualified for the state tournament. As a team, the Bluejays finished in fourth place with 106 points.

The only district champion for A-G was Blaine Christo, who is ranked No. 4 in Class B at 132 pounds. He won his first two matches by pin over Grey Jarzynka of Elkhorn North and Jayson Patchin of Concordia/DC West in 1:40 and 3:44. In the championship bout, he earned a 4-3 decision against Lance Olberding of Fort Calhoun.

Luke Lambert, who is rated No. 5 at 220 pounds in Class B, took home second place. He pinned Jesse Hartline of Fort Calhoun and Jadon Webster of Elkhorn North in 5:56 and 3:23 and then dropped a 5-3 decision against Jay Ballard of Boys Town in the title bout.

Austyn Cote at 126 pounds, Ty Beetison at 145 pounds and Treyton Tweton at 152 pounds all earned third place.