Bluejays season derailed in quarterfinals for fourth straight year

PIERCE – In a game that was back and forth throughout, Pierce was able to put together one more drive than Ashland-Greenwood in a 35-28 victory in Pierce on Nov. 5 in the quarterfinals of the Class C-1 State Football Playoffs.
It was a devasting end to the year for a group who had much higher expectations for themselves.
“One game will never define our program, but the ending to our season is tough,” Ashland-Greenwood Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “We asked our players to give us everything they had for 48 minutes, and they did just that. The coaching staff is so proud of them, and they don’t have anything to hang their head about. This group was special and when they look back at everything, they accomplished this year, I hope they feel proud as well. A lot of memories that will last a lifetime.”
Out of the gate, it was A-G who tried to exert their dominance by scoring fast. It took three plays for the Bluejays to find the endzone on a 78-yard pass from Dane Jacobsen to Evan Shepard.
After the score, Pierce got the ball in excellent field position on A-G’s 45-yard line. It took them four plays to move the ball down to the one-yard line, where they punched it in from one-yard out.
The offense for the Bluejays didn’t slow down on their next possession. The offensive line for A-G did a great job of opening up holes and as a result, Drake Zimmerman scored from six yards out on the fifth play of the drive.
Trailing by seven points, Pierce mounted their fourth scoring drive of the first quarter. Five plays into their drive, they completed a 40-yard pass that went the distance and tied the game at 14 at the end of the first quarter.
After a furious offensive start to the game, both A-G and Pierce were stopped by the defenses on their possessions. On the second possession of the quarter for the Bluejays, the ball was stripped from Nathan Upton and Pierce recovered on their 22.
At this point, Pierce mounted a 12-play drive that resulted in a one-yard touchdown run. After the made extra point, they led 21-14.
With one drive left in the half for A-G, they made it count with a touchdown that tied the game at 21 at the break. The touchdown was scored on an 18-yard pass from Jacobsen to Carter Washburn.
To begin the second half, A-G got a turnover when Nick Carroll intercepted a pass and gave possession to the Bluejays on the Pierce 37. A-G wasn’t able to make the most of this opportunity and was turned away on downs.
Pierce went to the air on their next possession and was once again intercepted. Earning the interception this time was Shepard, which gave A-G the ball on their own nine.
The defense for Pierce continued to hold strong and A-G was forced to punt after 11 plays.
On the ensuing possession, Pierce mounted a long offensive drive that took 11 plays to score. The drive ended for on a seven-yard run that put them out in front 28-21.
Trailing in the fourth, A-G’s offense rose to the occasion and put together a good offensive drive. It took seven plays and was capped off with a 21-yard run by Thomas Spears. After the made extra point by Shepard, the game was tied at 28 with three minutes left.
That ultimately was too much time for the Pierce offense who showed why they are the defending C-1 State Champions with the final drive of the game. It took them eight plays to move down to the one-yard line of A-G, where they scored from one yard out with 12 seconds left in the game.
A-G was still able to run two more plays on offense, but both didn’t amount to anything as the clock ran out on what was a magical season for the Bluejays.
Offensively, Pierce outgained A-G in total offense 488 yards to 397 yards. The difference in the game was the fact that A-G wasn’t able to take advantage of Pierce’s two interceptions thrown in the third quarter.
Leading the team with 200 passing yards and two passing touchdowns was Jacobsen. Hauling in 78 receiving yards and one touchdown was Shepard and Washburn had 50 receiving yards and one score.
On the ground, Nathan Upton had 104 rushing yards on 19 carries, while Zimmerman had 69 rushing yards and a score and Spears gained 21 yards and scored once.
Defensively, Logan Sobota had 17 tackles and Luke Lambert had 11 tackles and one sack. Also, in double figures in terms of tackles was Braxton Buck with 10, while Spears, Shepard and Carroll all had one interception.
The Bluejays, who were rated No. 1 for most of the season, finish the year with a record of 10-1. This is the third year in a row that A-G was undefeated heading into the quarterfinals and then lost.