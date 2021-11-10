Bluejays season derailed in quarterfinals for fourth straight year

PIERCE – In a game that was back and forth throughout, Pierce was able to put together one more drive than Ashland-Greenwood in a 35-28 victory in Pierce on Nov. 5 in the quarterfinals of the Class C-1 State Football Playoffs.

It was a devasting end to the year for a group who had much higher expectations for themselves.

“One game will never define our program, but the ending to our season is tough,” Ashland-Greenwood Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “We asked our players to give us everything they had for 48 minutes, and they did just that. The coaching staff is so proud of them, and they don’t have anything to hang their head about. This group was special and when they look back at everything, they accomplished this year, I hope they feel proud as well. A lot of memories that will last a lifetime.”

Out of the gate, it was A-G who tried to exert their dominance by scoring fast. It took three plays for the Bluejays to find the endzone on a 78-yard pass from Dane Jacobsen to Evan Shepard.

After the score, Pierce got the ball in excellent field position on A-G’s 45-yard line. It took them four plays to move the ball down to the one-yard line, where they punched it in from one-yard out.