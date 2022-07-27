Bluejays season comes to an end with a pair of losses

OMAHA- In a very competitive B3 Area Tournament at Omaha Roncalli, the Ashland senior legion team capped off their season with a 1-2 mark. They opened up the tournament with a thrilling 3-1 win against Auburn on July 22, but then lost to the host Kelly Ryan Pride 13-5 on July 23 and Waverly 8-0 on July 24.

Against Auburn on Friday, the Bluejays came up with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to get the scoring started.

Ashland got two baserunners with Carter Washburn reaching base on an error on a hit to the shortstop and then Cody Pluta was walked. The next batter up was Cade Bridges who singled to center driving in Pluta and Carter Washburn which gave the Bluejays a 2-0 lead.

Auburn answered back from the deficit with a three spot of their own to put themselves up for the first time in the game by one.

In the bottom of the sixth, Ashland was able to tie the game up with one run. Carter Washburn started the inning with a double to right field and then Levi Kennedy singled left field scoring him.

The game remained tied at three apiece as it extended into extra innings. After Auburn failed to score in the top of the eighth, the Bluejays got their chance to score in the bottom half of the inning.

Carter Washburn started Ashland’s at-bat with a double to center and then Levi Kennedy singled on a ground ball to second base allowing Washburn to get home and the Bluejays to walk off.

Coming up with two hits and two RBIs was Kennedy and Bridges had one hit and two runs batted in.

Starting the game on the mound for Ashland and pitching five innings, with three earned runs given up, and four strikeouts was Kennedy. Pitching two innings, with no runs surrendered, and four strikeouts was Carter Washburn, and Emerick Hegwood pitched one inning and gave up no earned runs.

That win moved Ashland on to a contest with Kelly Ryan Pride who had previously knocked off Nebraska City on Friday. A nine run fifth inning put up by the Pride allowed them to win by eight run rule in five.

The Bluejays scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first when Pluta singled to third knocking in Kennedy.

That 1-0 lead stuck until the top of the fourth when Roncalli scored four and took a three run lead. Ashland responded to falling behind by putting up one run in the bottom of the fourth.

Two walks gave the Bluejays two baserunners and then an error on a hit from Carter Washburn to right field drove in Thies and cut Ashland’s deficit to 4-2.

Roncalli was able to stomp out any chance of a comeback with a dominant fifth. They used a mixture of clutch hits, walks, and hit by pitches to get 14 batters to the plate and increase their edge out to 11 runs.

The Bluejays didn’t go down without a fight and got two baserunners with a double by Pluta to left field and then Bridges was walked. Three runs came around on a double by Thies to right field that knocked in two and a Hegwood groundball to the shortstop where an error was made scoring one.

Theis ended with two hits in the game and had two RBIs.

Pitching four innings as the starter with four earned runs surrendered, and six strikeouts was Bridges, while Pluta gave up six earned runs, and Pluta went one inning, gave up one earned run, and had one strikeout.

The toughest game of the tournament for Ashland came in an elimination game against Waverly on Sunday. They were only able to pick up one hit and had three errors in an eight run loss in six innings.

Most of the damage done by the Vikings offensively came in the third where they scored three and the sixth where they put up four. They also got one run in the fourth.

Carter Washburn had the only hit in the contest for Ashland and also gave up one earned run on the mound. Pitching 5.2 innings as the starter with four earned runs given up and five strikeouts was Hegwood.

The Bluejays finished the 2022 season with a record of 18-16 overall.