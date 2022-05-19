Bluejays season comes to an end at District Tournament

NEBRASKA CITY- The Ashland-Greenwood boys golf team closed out the 2022 campaign with one of their better performances at the B-1 District Invite at Table Creek Golf Course in Nebraska City on May 16. The team ended up shooting their second lowest score of the year with a 373 and got eighth place.

"Boys did a great job competing at a district level course," A-G Head Coach Jordan Wallman said. "The in course OB hurt us on a couple holes, and there was couple times we lost well hit balls. Overall I was proud of the way they competed. It was a great test right before districts."

The only golfer going under 90 on the day for the Bluejays was Isaac Carson who got 22nd. He carded a 43 on the front nine and a 46 on the back nine for a score of 89.

Three strokes back of Carson was Hayden Hatzenbuehler who shot a 91. His front nine score was a 50 and then he ended up lowering it to a 41 on the final nine holes.

Finishing side by side was Aidan Beckenhauer and Justin Mills. Coming through with a 96 was Beckenhauer and Mills who shot a 97.

Shawn Carey served as the fifth golfer for the Bluejays at the meet with a 112. He carded a 56 on both the front and back nine.

Prior to districts, A-G capped off the regular season at the Lincoln Christian Invite on May 10 at the Hidden Valley Golf Course in Lincoln. They ended up coming in ninth place out of ten teams by shooting a 394.

Carson was the top scorer of the day with a score of 92. He didn’t play his best golf on the front nine with a 48 but improved on the back nine by carding a 44.

Right on his tail and one stroke back was Mills. A 47 was his score for the first nine holes and then he shot a 46 on the back nine for a final score of 93.

The third golfer on the team for the Bluejays was Beckenhaer with a 103.

Rounding out the team score for A-G was Hatzenbuehler and Carey. Shooting a 106 was Hatzenbuehler and Carey carded a 107.

The future looks bright for the Bluejays heading into next season with four of the five varsity golfers returning.