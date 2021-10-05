Bluejays run up against stiff competition in Kearney

KEARNEY- In preparation for the state meet that is just a few weeks away, the Ashland-Greenwood Cross Country traveled to the UNK Invite at the Kearney Country Club on Sept. 27. This is the same course state is run on, and Class C teams from all across Nebraska came to compete. In a field of 301 runners, the Bluejays finished 37th as a team with 625 points.

Elliot Gossin led A-G like he has done all season, getting 75th place and running a time just over 20 minutes. He crossed through the finish line in a time of 20:01.70.

After Gossin finished, the Bluejays next runner didn’t come in for another two minutes. It was freshman Nick Wilhite in 201st place clocking a 22:52.28.

Logan McVay was the third runner for A-G and got 243rd overall. He edged out James Dean of Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water in a time of 24:34.55.

Rounding out the Bluejays team score was JD Lightfoot in 277th place. Battling to the very end, he ran a 26:41.87.

Carson Noecker of Hartington-Newcastle was the champion of the race by over two minutes and was tenths of a second away from running the fast time all class on the day, by clocking a 15:58.96. Sidney was the Class C State Runner-up a year ago and was the boy’s team champion with 48 points.