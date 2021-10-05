Bluejays run up against stiff competition in Kearney

KEARNEY- In preparation for the state meet that is just a few weeks away, the Ashland-Greenwood Cross Country traveled to the UNK Invite at the Kearney Country Club on Sept. 27. This is the same course state is run on, and Class C teams from all across Nebraska came to compete. In a field of 301 runners, the Bluejays finished 37th as a team with 625 points.
Elliot Gossin led A-G like he has done all season, getting 75th place and running a time just over 20 minutes. He crossed through the finish line in a time of 20:01.70.
After Gossin finished, the Bluejays next runner didn’t come in for another two minutes. It was freshman Nick Wilhite in 201st place clocking a 22:52.28.
Logan McVay was the third runner for A-G and got 243rd overall. He edged out James Dean of Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water in a time of 24:34.55.
Rounding out the Bluejays team score was JD Lightfoot in 277th place. Battling to the very end, he ran a 26:41.87.
Carson Noecker of Hartington-Newcastle was the champion of the race by over two minutes and was tenths of a second away from running the fast time all class on the day, by clocking a 15:58.96. Sidney was the Class C State Runner-up a year ago and was the boy’s team champion with 48 points.
A-G only had one girl in the Class C Race. It was freshman Emma King who got 119th place in a time of 27:10.79.
Winning the race was Keelianne Green of Arlington by over a minute in a time of 19:00.81. Lincoln Christian was the team champion with 60 points and Douglas County West took second place with 75 points.
On Oct.1, the Bluejays had their second meet of the week, when they traveled to the Syracuse Invite. Getting 12th place at the Rockets Invite were the A-G boys with 227 points.
The Bluejays top finisher was Gossin who ran a personal best time on the year finishing with a 18:35.81. Getting 57th was Wilhite in a time of 20:22.05, 68th was McVay running a 21:05.03, Holtz got 69th clocking a 21:07.38, and Lightfoot finished in a time of 21:25.32 and got 72nd.
In the girl’s race, Wilson got 44th and crossed the finish line in a time of 24:05.52.
A-G will be competing in the Capital Conference Cross Country Meet at Arlington on Oct. 7.