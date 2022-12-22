Bluejays remain unbeaten with dominating performances

ASHLAND- The Ashland-Greenwood Boys Basketball Team continue to pump out wins in December as they pushed their record to 5-0. This past week they defeated Conestoga 76-45 at home on Dec. 13 and then throttled Milford 67-19 on the road on Dec. 17.

In the win against the Cougars, the Bluejays shot a blistering 69% from three and 65% from the field. They were also 100% at the free throw line and had 18 rebounds, 16 assists and 11 steals.

“We did a lot of things decent in the game, but struggled with some things we wanted to see on the defensive end,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “We want to be great in a number of areas and not settle for average. Our outside shooting was the highlight as we were 9-13 from three with Cade shooting five for five. We have made some small improvements here and there and eventually, we want to make a big jump in our consistency on both offense and defense.”

Dane Jacobsen got the offense going for A-G with a layup. A fast break from Cade Bridges and a Jacobsen three put the Bluejays up 18-10 at the end of the first.

Bridges got hot from behind the arc in the second with a pair of threes that stretched A-G’s lead out to ten points. Overall, the Bluejays were able to outscore Conestoga 18-12 in the quarter and went into halftime in front 36-22.

To start the third, A-G went on a 9-0 scoring run. Helping the Bluejays get out to the 45-22 edge was Cougar Konzem with a fast break layup and Drake Zimmerman with a three.

In total, A-G put up 23 points in the quarter and went into the fourth with a 59-37 lead.

With the game well in hand, the bench for the Bluejays got some playing time in the final frame. They were able to put up 17 points as A-G picked up a 31 point victory.

Leading the Bluejays with 21 points and four assists was Brooks Kissinger. Bridges had 20 points and four steals and Zimmerman added 11 points.

Finishing with eight points was Konzem, Landon Mohs scored seven and Jacobsen had five.

A-G was able to clean up their defense for their next outing when they played at Milford on Saturday. The Eagles were limited to just 19 points by the Bluejays in a 58 point victory over a quality team.

“Our defense did a good job throughout the game in forcing a season high 28 turnovers,” Mohs said. “We were really sharp for the last two and a half quarters. During that stretch, we took care of the offensive and defensive details that we have been talking about and working on and were really consistent with them. Hopefully, we can continue to improve as we have a number of challenging games coming up.”

In both the first and second quarters, A-G limited Milford to just three points total. On the other side, the Bluejays scored at least 15 points in every quarter.

Konzem had 18 points, three rebounds and four steals and Kissinger dropped in 16 points, three rebounds and three steals. Coming up with eight points were Bridges and Zimmerman.

This week the Bluejays faced Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo on the road on Dec. 20. The Warriors entered the game with a 4-0 record and beat Nebraska City 82-35 their last time out.