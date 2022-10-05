Bluejays relish in opportunity to run in Kearney

KEARNEY- The Ashland-Greenwood boys cross country team went up against some of the best runners and teams in Class C at the UNK Invite at the Kearney Country Club on Sept. 26. In a field of 36 teams, the Bluejays came in 29th place with 513 points scored.

“I thought that our team performed well at the UNK meet,” A-G Head Coach Andrea King said. “Everyone came away with a new course personal best, and one athlete, Jaxon Powell, had his personal best time. This is a really great opportunity for our team to not only push themselves on a harder course but to see how other Class C athletes are competing. After competing at UNK, I know the team is eager to compete again and apply some of the race strategies they have wanted to try. This will help carry our momentum into the conference and district meets.”

The top finisher for A-G was Elliot Gossin in 79th place. The junior got to the line in a time of 19:23.70 on the hilly three-mile course.

Not far off Gossing was Maack Cooper in 82nd place clocking a 19:25.99.

Finishing as the third runner for the Bluejays was Logan McVay. He ended up getting 192nd place in a time of 21:20.04.

The fourth and fifth runners for A-G were Nick Wilhite and Jaxon Powell. Taking 206th place and running a 21:44.15 was Wilhite and Powell earned 250th place and posted a personal best of 23:16.68.

According to King, the whole goal of running at the UNK Invite is preparing the team for the State Meet that is just a few weeks later. She has seen it help past teams, which is why she continues to bring her runners down to get that experience.

“Our main reason for attending the UNK meet is to provide another opportunity for athletes to race that course before they ideally see it at the state meet,” King said. “The course is fun but challenging. My past athletes have told me it really made a difference when they competed at state; they had more confidence about the course and could develop a strong race strategy. The environment at the UNK Meet is also unlike most of the other meets we attend; it really mimics the actual state meet.”

On Sept. 30, the Bluejays ran their last regular season meet at the Rich Ziegler Invite hosted by Syracuse. In a tough competition field, the A-G boys came in 11th place with 174 points scored.

Earning the top finish for the Bluejays was Gossin who got 28th place. He had a very fast time running an 18:00.90.

Two spots behind Gossin in 30th place was Maack who clocked an 18:09.66.

The final three finishers for the A-G were Willhite, McVay and Powell. Getting 50th place in a time of 19:12.92 was Willite, McVay earned 72nd place who posted a 21:12.67 and Powell got 76th and ran a 26:09.24.

This week the Bluejays are at home for the Capitol Conference Invite at 4 p.m. on Oct. 6.