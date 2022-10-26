Bluejays put out another strong performance against Trojans

SPRINGFIELD- For the fourth year in a row, the Class C-1 No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood Football Team picked up a District Championship when they knocked off Platteview 34-0 on Oct. 21 on the road. The Bluejays racked up 447-yards of offense, while the defense held the Trojans to 78-yards on the night.

“I am very proud of how our team attacked this last game of the regular season,” A-G Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “They are playing some of their best football at the right time heading into the playoffs. We know that we can still improve, but we are in a really good place. There are a lot of players making plays, but the best thing about this team is that we are very unselfish. They don’t care how it gets done, but they want to be the best teammate for the person next to them.”

On the opening possession of the game, A-G was able to mount a seven-play scoring drive. It was capped off with a one-yard touchdown run from Nate Upton that put the Bluejays up 7-0.

Platteview tried to tie the game up in the second quarter with a solid drive but ended up turning the ball over downs after getting stopped on fourth on A-G’s 29-yard line. The Bluejays turned that stop into a score when Drake Zimmerman ran it into the end zone from 20-yards out eight plays later.

The extra point by Payden Alexander increased A-G’s edge out to 14-10 at halftime.

Similar to the first half, the Bluejays were able to score on their opening possession of the third quarter. The touchdown came on a 14-yard pass from Dane Jacobsen to Colton Cerveny which put A-G up 21-0.

For the second time in the game, Zimmerman found the end zone from 23-yards out later in the quarter. Alexander’s fourth extra point of the contest made it a 28-0 contest heading to the final frame.

In the fourth, A-G started the quarter off by missing a field goal. Three plays later, Alex Marzouk picked off a Trojan pass and returned 19-yards for a touchdown that gave the Bluejays a 34-point lead in the end.

Leading the team with 171 rushing yards and two touchdowns was Zimmerman. Running for 95-yards on 14 carries and one score was Upton.

Jacobsen threw for 74-yards and one touchdown in the victory. Hauling in one catch for 31-yards was Isaac Carson and Cerveny had 14 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Leading the defense with eight tackles was Jaxson Hamm and Austyn Cote and Upton had six tackles. Getting four tackles and a sack was Braxton Buck and Marzouk got two tackles and an interception.

A-G enters the Class C-1 Football Playoffs as the No. 4 seed. They take on the No. 13 seed Auburn at home at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28.