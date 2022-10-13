Bluejays put Cowboys away in fourth quarter to secure victory

OMAHA- For the first time this season, the Class C-1 No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood Football Team found themselves in a battle going to fourth against Boys Town on the road on Oct. 7. The Bluejays responded to the unfamiliar territory by outscoring the Cowboys 10-0 in the final frame as they went on to win 31-21.

“This game had a playoff feel to it as it was intense, fast, and physical,” A-G Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “It was great for our team to experience this type of game as we close in on some of our goals. We have a few things to clean up, but I think we are playing at a high level at the right time of year. I’m sure our kids will take a lot of lessons from this game and apply them to practice this week.”

To start the game, the Bluejays took the kickoff and were able to return it to the Boys Town 43-yard line. Six plays later, Dane Jacobsen completed a 23-yard pass to Drake Zimmerman for a score to give A-G a 7-0 lead.

On the second drive of the game for the Bluejays, they were moving the ball again with ease when they fumbled it and the Cowboys recovered. Boys Town capitalized on this turnover by throwing a 71-yard touchdown pass on the next play that tied the game at seven going to the second quarter.

After turning the ball over two more times on an interception and then another fumble, A-G was finally able to sustain another offensive drive. It was capped off with Jacobsen completing a 14-yard pass to Lleyton West to put the Bluejays back up 14-7.

To end the half, the Cowboys found themselves driving into A-G’s half of the field. With 20 seconds left in the second, they completed a 39-yard pass that got them within one of the Bluejays at 14-13.

Instead of kicking the extra point, Boys Town elected to go for two and got it to go up 15-14 at the break.

On the opening drive of the second half, the Cowboys were in a fourth down situation. They elected to go for it and it ended up paying off with a 42-yard touchdown run to increase their advantage to seven points.

With their backs against the wall, A-G responded with an eight play 64-yard drive. Near the goal line, they gave the ball to their senior back Nathan Upton who ran the ball in from five yards out.

After the extra point from Payden Alexander, the game was tied at 21 apiece going to the fourth quarter.

The Bluejays found the end zone for the final time in the contest on a big pass on their first drive of the final frame. It was a 30-yard touchdown pass from Jacobsen to the freshmen Derek Tonjes which put A-G up 28-21.

With four extra points under his belt already, Alexander put the game on ice midway through the fourth with a 31-yard field goal that increased the Bluejays lead to 10 points.

In the contest, A-G had 387 yards of total offense. On the other side, the Cowboys finished with 271 yards.

Completing 16 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns was Jacobsen.

Isaac Carson led the receiving core with four catches for 49 yards. Finishing with two grabs for 47 yards and a score was Zimmerman, West had 42 yards on three catches and a touchdown and Tonjes ended up hauling in 37 yards on two catches and scored once.

On the ground, Zimmerman gained 97 yards on 17 carries and Upton picked up 76 yards on 12 touches and had one touchdown.

Leading the defense with 10 tackles was Logan Sobota. Jaxson Hamm had seven tackles, one sack and a forced fumble and Jaden Wilsey finished with seven tackles.

This week the Bluejays are at home at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 against Class C-1 No. 4 Omaha Roncalli Catholic. The Crimson Pride blew out Fort Calhoun 45-21 in their last game.