LINCOLN – The Ashland-Greenwood boys and girls track and field teams competed in the inaugural Lincoln Northwest Invite on April 6. In the team standings, the Bluejay girls took fourth with 76 points and the boys ended up in sixth with 59 points.

“Our girls competed very well at this meet,” A-G Girls Head Coach Andrea King said. “Since it was the inaugural meet for Lincoln Northwest, we had two ladies come away with meet records in their events. Many individuals came away with lifetime PRs in their event, while several others are very close to hitting their own personal bests. It was great to see this level of competition at this point in the season, especially as we enter some of our prime meets.”

Coming home with first place finishes and meet records were Jadah Laughlin in the 100 meter hurdles and Malia Howard in the shot put. Finishing with a personal record throw of 36-02 was Howard and Laughlin clocked a 16.11 in the hurdles.

Laughlin added to her gold medal, with a silver in the 300 meter hurdles. She raced to the finish line in a time of 50.62.

Running a personal best time of 13:54.25 and taking second in the 3,200 meter run was Jaycee Fangmeyer. Two spots back in fourth clocking a PR of 14:11.66 was Mira Comstock.

In the field events, Alivia Pike and Lauren Gerdes took second place finishes. Pike’s silver medal came in the pole vault where she cleared 8-06 and Gerdes ended up going 5-02 in the high jump.

Both the 4x100 and 4x800 meter relays teams for the Bluejays were able to earn third place. Clocking a 52.25 in the 4x100 were Joslyn Sargent, Bree Schefdore, Gerdes and Laughlin while Audrey Whitehead, Ava Miller, Comstock and Fangmeyer ran an 11:26.10 in the 4x800.

On the boys side, A-G got a solid effort from Nathan Upton in the sprinting events. He took second in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.27 and was third in the 200 meter dash by posting a 23.18.

“Nathan Upton had a strong day,” A-G Boys Head Coach Brian Thimm said. “He’s put together back-to-back meets of strong 100/200 times. His district will be extremely competitive so it’s important to post consistent marks.”

In the shot put, Tobin Engelhard and Luke Lambert went two and three. Finishing with a PR throw of 49-10 was Engelhard and Lambert ended up with a mark of 47-01.

On top of his shot put medal, Lambert added silver in the discus. His best throw of the day was a 133-06.

Robbie Rist continues to be a strong and steady force for the Bluejays in the pole vault. He took second with a vault of 10-06 and Aaron Rivera was fifth clearing 9-00.

“Robbie Rist has been a bright spot in the pole vault,” Thimm said. “He placed second yesterday.”

Earning a fourth place in the 4x100 meter relay by breaking the tape in 26.06 were Lleyton West, Aiden Krumwiede, Thomas Spears and Upton. Running a 9:31.66 and placing sixth in the 4x800 meter relay were Nick Wilhite, Logan Fangmeyer, Payden Alexander and Cooper Maack.

This week the A-G track teams headed to the Milford Invite on April 11.

The rest of the results from the Lincoln Northwest Invite can be found below.

Lincoln Northwest Falcon Invite

Boys 100 M Dash- 19. Lleyton West, 12.38; 24. Austyn Cote, 13.24

Girls 100 M Dash- 12. Bree Schefdore, 13.96; 13. Joslyn Sargent, 13.97; 21. Sofia Dill, 14.69

Boys 200 M Dash- 25. Coy Beetison, 26.46; Austyn Cote, 27.55

Girls 200 M Dash- 17. Paxton Beranek, 29.87; 20. Ellie Millburn, 30.76; 26. Megan Gerdes, 32.52

Boys 400 M Dash- 17. Tyler Nonella, 59.47; 18. Alex Marzouk, 59.87; 20. Jonah Hamm, 1:00.57

Girls 400 M Dash- 9. Paxton Beranek, 1:07.18; 16. Megan Gerdes, 1:14.96

Boys 800 M Run- 11. Cooper Maack, 2:19.20; 16. Robbie Rist, 2:24.87

Girls 800 M Run- 13. Ava Miller, 2:57.98; 17. Taylor West, 3:07.75; 18. Macey Schram, 3:14.69

Boys 1,600 M Run- 14. Nick Wilhite, 5:21.93; 17. Payden Alexander, 5:35.20

Girls 1,600 M Run- 8. Audrey Whitehead, 6:28.88; 11. Kaia Craig, 7:14.88; 12. Paige Williams, 8:29.12

Boys 3,200 M Run- 9. Nick Wilhite, 11:20.18

Boys 110 M Hurdles- 8. Tony Bowdino, 20.93

Boys 300 M Hurdles- 6. Thomas Spears, 44.76; 9. Landon Mohs, 47.98; 11. Isaac Nonella, 50.92

Boys 4x400 M Relay- 9. A-G (Tyler Nonella, Logan Fangmeyer, Alex Marzouk and Aaron Rivera), 4:09.91

Boys Shot Put- 13. Braxton Buck, 38-04.25

Girls Shot Put- 12. Kealie Riecken, 29-02.26; Teagan Crossman, 22-00.50

Boys Discus- 8. Jaden Wilsey, 118-01; 10. Ben Harris, 115-02

Girls Discus- 6. Malia Howard, 97-03; 10. Kealie Riecken, 71-11; 13. Hailee Pleiss, 70-00

Boys High Jump- 12. Payden Alexander, 5-02; 16. Logan Fangmeyer, 5-00

Girls Pole Vault- 8. Sofia Dill, 6-00

Boys Long Jump- 20. Alex Marzouk, 16-03.75; 22. Jonah Hamm, 14-05.75

Girls Long Jump- 7. Joslyn Sargent, 14-11; 9. Jadah Laughlin, 14-05

Boys Triple Jump- 12. Alex Marzouk, 35-06

Girls Triple Jump- 10. Ellie Milburn, 29-07; 13. Megan Gerdes, 28-10.50; 17. Breleigh Mech, 26-10